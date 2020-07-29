Tar Heels doing well with 2022 WR Quanye Veney
Highland Springs, Va. dual-sport star Quanye Veney has been pretty impressive so far during recent camps. A star basketball player and impressive receiver prospect, Veney has a few offers already but more should be on the way if he continues to impress as the recruiting process rolls on.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Some of the offers that stick out to me were North Carolina, East Carolina, Old Dominion, N.C. State, Liberty, and Maryland," Veney said.
"I'm pretty close with North Carolina," he said. "They keep in touch and have a bond with me. I know they're pretty good at football and basketball and they play in the ACC. I know they're a big school too."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Veny is an explosive slot prospect with great wiggle and straight line speed. His hands are fairly reliable, but the most impressive thing about him so far is how he's able to make contested catches. Veney is very tough and seems to get better as the competition improves. Only a 2022 prospect, Veney has plenty of time to fill out his lean frame before he reaches the next level.