Highland Springs, Va. dual-sport star Quanye Veney has been pretty impressive so far during recent camps. A star basketball player and impressive receiver prospect, Veney has a few offers already but more should be on the way if he continues to impress as the recruiting process rolls on.

"Some of the offers that stick out to me were North Carolina, East Carolina, Old Dominion, N.C. State, Liberty, and Maryland," Veney said.

"I'm pretty close with North Carolina," he said. "They keep in touch and have a bond with me. I know they're pretty good at football and basketball and they play in the ACC. I know they're a big school too."