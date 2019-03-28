An alum of Tallwood High School will be the new Head Boys Basketball Coach. Bryce Mitchell was introduced at the helm of the Lions on Thursday afternoon.

Mitchell spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Tallwood to Head Coach Tom Gunsalus, who announced his retirement following the 2018-19 campaign.

"It means a lot to me to be at Tallwood High School. I honestly did not envision myself anywhere else. To become a Head Coach is something I've wanted to do for a while now," said Mitchell, who graduated from the Virginia Beach program in 2010.

As a player at Tallwood, Mitchell's senior year came in the midst of a stretch of three straight 20-win seasons for the Lions. There were some memorable performances, such as when he scored 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting in a 59-42 victory over Forest Park in the 2010 VirginiaPreps.com Classic. Only 13 players have scored more in the 11-year history of the event.

In college, Mitchell played at Shenandoah College, where he graduated in 2014. From there, he coached at Daniel Morgan Middle School and joined the staff at John Handley High School.

"Being at Handley High School and able to compete in State's a few years ago under Jason Toton, then being down here with Coach Gunsalus the last couple years were great learning experiences for me," added Mitchell.

"I know I'm young, but those experiences taught me a lot. I want to create a new culture for our program at Tallwood."

A native of New York, Gunsalus spent 38 years on the sidelines - 26 at the High School level and 12 with Middle School. He went 194-124 in 13 seasons as Tallwood's Head Coach. Before coming to Tallwood, he served as an assistant at Salem, helping the Sun Devils win the AAA State Championship in 2000-01 under Bill Cochrane.

"Definitely winning the state (title) was a special moment. Being on that staff at Salem that won seven consecutive (district crowns) and apart of that process was a highlight, too," reflected Gunsalus on his coaching career.

"At Tallwood, coming in here to develop your own program and enjoy quite a bit of success meant a great deal as well. Until this past year, we regularly were over .500 and won more than 70% of our games quite a few times."







