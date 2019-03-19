Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 07:28:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Talented underclass DB enjoys look at USC

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Virginia Beach (Virginia) Princess Anne defensive back Tony Grimes is one of the top overall prospects in the 2021 class.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is a national level prospect, having drawn high level scholarship offers from around the country.

He recently got a closer look at the South Carolina program and spoke with GamecockCentral.com about the trip.

T1p4tnsfax3s1e6cpt7l
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}