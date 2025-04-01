Talented 2026 LB Michael Davis set to visit Army West Point

Next review of the top prospects from the State Champs are the Maury Commodores, who won their 2nd straight title.
Former Steward School standout and VaPreps Classic MVP Efton Reid III is back in the transfer portal.
Catch a March 29, 2025 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on CoVA Sports TV.
Planning to take in nine visits, it's a lengthy list for coveted St. Christopher's 2026 lineman Darius Gray.
Poquoson 2027 lineman Carter Jones took in a visit to Chapel Hill to see what UNC is all about and details that here.
Next review of the top prospects from the State Champs are the Maury Commodores, who won their 2nd straight title.
Former Steward School standout and VaPreps Classic MVP Efton Reid III is back in the transfer portal.
Catch a March 29, 2025 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on CoVA Sports TV.