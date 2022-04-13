Talented 2024 receiver White impressed with GT and Alexander on his visit
King George (Va.) receiver Mekhai White is one of the top players in the Mid-Atlantic for 2024 and he spent Tuesday on the Flats with new Georgia Tech receivers coach Del Alexander. White spoke to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news