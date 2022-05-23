Takye Heath is a Hokie!

The 5-9, 153-pounder is a three-star unranked within the Commonwealth of Virginia or at the "athlete" position.

Heath picked the Orange and Maroon over Boston College, Maryland, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and a host of others.

Initially recruited by Ryan Smith during the previous coaching administration in Blacksburg, Heath saw his primary point of contact evolve to wide receivers coach (and Richmond-area primary recruiter) Fontel Mines under the current group. He took multiple visits to VT last Summer and Fall, and returned for a January junior day as well as a spring practice so far this offseason - that's more than he has visited any other school.

With Heath's commitment, Virginia Tech's eight-man class is up to No. 24 nationally, with each of the eight pledges earning three-star ratings. Heath's commitment could be doubly important, though, as it helps keep VT's recruiting reputation strong in one of the most-important metros (and at one of the most-important schools) in the state when it comes to producing talent.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Heath's commitment.