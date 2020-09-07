One of the most productive pass catchers in Virginia, and along the East Coast for that matter quite frankly, is off the board.

On Labor Day weekend, Freedom three-star wide receiver Umari Hatcher out of Woodbridge gave his pledge to Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Hatcher held upwards of a dozen scholarship offers. The list of schools included in-state options such as Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia and Virginia Tech as well as East Carolina, Michigan State, North Carolina, Penn State and Temple among his opportunities outside the Commonwealth.

What separated Syracuse from the rest of the pack?