VirginiaPreps - Surry Girls Hoops Coach Maze Toomer Passes Away

The basketball coaching profession around Tidewater and the state of Virginia suffered an unexpected, giant loss this past week. Maze Toomer, who led the Surry Cougars to a 26-4 overall record last season and a share of the Class 1 State Championship, passed away. Maze (pronounced Mah-zay) was just a few months short of his 50th birthday. His sudden death had many in total shock with sadness felt all around the community. “It’s heart-breaking. I just spoke to him (Tuesday) because we had our annual coaches meeting. When I got the call, it took me by surprise because I had just talked to him around 2:30 earlier in the day,” commented Surry Athletic Director James Pope, also the school’s Head Boys Basketball Coach. “Those girls stuck to him like no other. It’s a big hurt.”



We are saddened to announce the passing of Surry Lady Cougars basketball coach Maze Toomer. Coach T led the Lady Cougars to 2 State Championships 2010 and 2020 (co-champions). Prayers go out to his family, friends and all of Cougar Nation. pic.twitter.com/j6tF4ZCtnJ — SCHSCOUGARPRIDE (@schscougarpride) September 3, 2020



News of Toomer’s passing trickled out through social media. At this time, the cause of his death is unknown, though the basketball team has been made aware. “The girls have heard and a lot of them are shaken up,” Pope relayed. “Our captain, Bre’cha Byrd, who is down at St. Augustine’s in North Carolina, was extremely hurt. She was crushed. Her parents called me after I had heard and I talked to them. This 2020 year has been crazy.” A native of Baltimore, Toomer played at Lackey High School and served in the Navy before enrolling at The Apprentice School. From 2000-04, he starred for the Builders and left his mark in the school’s record book. Toomer finished with 1426 career points and 748 rebounds – placing him among the Top 5 in both categories – while shooting over 53% from the field. He was an influential piece in securing back-to-back USCAA National Championships in 2002 and 2003. In April, it was announced that Toomer would be enshrined into The Apprentice School’s Hall of Fame come October. One could make the case that he was well on his way to a Hall of Fame type of coaching career, too. During his first stint at Surry for six seasons, Toomer led the Lady Cougars to the 2010 State Championship, where they beat J.I. Burton 61-58 to capture the Group A, Division 1 crown. “Coach Toomer was (and still is) a phenomenal man. His methodology transformed the Surry County Lady Cougars basketball team into a powerhouse dynasty,” posted Charles City Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach Andre Jones on Facebook. “We always had talks whenever we got together and I picked his brain for knowledge all the time as he did mine. We were competitors in the coaching world, but as with any brother and sisterhood in the coaching community, we loved each other behind the scenes and always shared it.”



Maze Toomer (December 15, 1970 - September 1, 2020) left a profound legacy (Submitted Photo)