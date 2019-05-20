Stud 2021 ATH TreVeyon Henderson Has Ties To Indiana
Hopewell (Va.) athlete TreVeyon Henderson is motivated by his older brother.
The dynamic class of 2021 prospect has picked up offers from several big time programs, including the likes of Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
Henderson's first offer came before the start of his freshman year at Hopewell, coming from Indiana. The offer was a month before his brother, Ronnie Walker, committed to the Hoosiers.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news