On Friday night, William Monroe of the Northwestern District hosted Stuarts Draft of the Shenandoah District. In the second season of the Mitchell Morris era, the Green Dragons are looking to improve from a 2-7-1 2021 season record. Meanwhile, the Cougars who finished their season last fall with a loss in the Region 2B finals look to rebound after reaching the Class 2 State Finals in 2019 and the spring of 2021. During last falls' season opener, the two teams battled to a 7-7 tie before their game was suspended due to lightning and was not able to be completed. It was apparent from the onset in this one that the young Stuarts Draft team wanted to physically dominate their opponent. They were able to do just that on both sides of the football as they charged ahead early and never looked back on their way to a 41-0 victory. Here we’ll take a closer look at the action from yesterday.

The Stuarts Draft defense applied constant pressure to the William Monroe offensive line and backfield throughout Friday night's contest. (Robert Edmonds)

KEYS TO VICTORY PHYSICAL FOOTBALL Monroe’s offense took the field to start the game and hoped to set the tone against an aggressive Stuarts Draft defense that allowed just 14 points per game last fall. The Dragons handed the ball off to junior Jackson Wood and senior Tanner Williams on each of their first two snaps but managed to net 0 yards. On third down, starting quarterback Davien Griffieth dropped back to pass for the Dragons but faced heavy pressure from the Cougars defensive line. Griffieth’s pass was picked off by Cougars senior linebacker Troy Thompson who returned the ball inside the ten yard line of the Dragons. It only took one play for the Cougars offense to generate points from the turnover as sophomore Da’shea Smith took a handoff from quarterback Landon Graber and rumbled into the endzone behind solid blocking from the Stuarts Draft offensive line.



Senior Troy Thompson returns an interception deep inside William Monroe territory early in the opening quarter. (Robert Edmonds)

DOMINANT DEFENSE The Cougars defense forced their opponents into three turnovers on the night and the team was able to convert the first two of those into touchdowns. The third, an interception by Ty Obaugh late in the game, eliminated any chance of the William Monroe offense from scoring in the contest. In total, the Greene Dragons offense was held to just 33 total yards and reached midfield only twice on the night. The first came late in the opening half when Monroe’s offense converted their first of just two first downs in the game when Griffieth completed a pass to Nic Caruso. The Cougars defense would not allow another yard to the Greene Dragons offense on the drive. The unit then forced an incompletion by Wood on a fake punt attempt four plays later which resulted in a turnover on downs. On the ensuing possession, the Cougars offense marched 55 yards on 13 plays to score their fourth touchdown in the first half with just fifteen seconds remaining in the second quarter. The special teams unit pinned Monroe deep in their own territory for their final possession before intermission on the following kickoff. The Cougars defense forced a fumble when Monroe's offense took over that Thompson scooped up and took to the endzone to extend their lead before intermission and create a running clock scenario for the second half.

The Cougars defense allowed less than 40 yards of total offense and just two first downs while living in the William Monroe backfield. (Robert Edmonds)

THREE YARDS AND A CLOUD OF DUST Just as their defense physically punished the Greene Dragons offense, the Cougars offensive line mirrored the toughness and grit when the unit was on the field. Stuarts Draft attempted just two pass attempts the entire game, relying on their rushing attack to carry the load. Draft would score on each of their five offensive possessions in the opening half, four of those resulting in touchdowns. The three drives that resulted in touchdowns were on drives of eight, 11 and 13 plays. Smith crossed the goalline on each with one two-yard rushing score and two scores from the opponents one yard line. On the lone possession that did not result in a touchdown, junior kicker Ethan Cyr booted a 35 yard field goal through the uprights to add points to the scoreboard for the Cougars. The Cougars offense wanted to control the box between the tackles and did that effectively while repeatedly handing the ball off to Smith in the first half. Sophomore Owen Trent became the feature back in the second half with Smith and many of the teams other starters on the sideline. Draft, however, did not stray from their physical approach and continued to move the ball against the Monroe defense. Smith and Owens combined for over 220 yards of rushing on a combined 34 attempts.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter SD—Da’shea Smith 8 yard run (Ethan Cyr kick), 10:32 SD—Da’shea Smith 2 yard run (Ethan Cyr kick), 6:20 SD—Ethan Cyr 35 yard field goal, 0:56

2nd Quarter SD—Da’shea Smith 1 yard run (Ethan Cyr kick), 7:37 SD—Da’shea Smith 1 yard run (Ethan Cyr kick), 0:15 SD—Troy Thompson 7 yard fumble return (Ethan Cyr kick), 0:00

3rd Quarter SD—Ethan Cyr 20 yard field goal, 4:41

PLAYER OF THE GAME Da’shea Smith, Stuarts Draft…In his first varsity start of the season, Smith rushed for 160 yards on the ground on 28 attempts for an average of 5.71 yards per attempt. The 5-foot-10, 180 pound sophomore also scored four touchdowns for his team and has head coach Nathan Floyd excited about the future for the young back who replaces standout Aaron Nice as the feature back for the program.