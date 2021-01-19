Radford's Bobcats started slowly, yet methodically pulled away for a comfortable final margin of 54-17 in its latest rout, this one of Pulaski County.

The Bobcats (5-0) slowed the Cougars down and their defense held them to miss shot after missed shot, along with forcing turnovers. Radford got 14 points from Landen Clark, a freshmen, off the bench. Naval Academy commit Cam Cormany was held to 11 points and starting point guard PJ Prioleau, known well for his exploits on the football field, chipped in with eight points.



The Cougars shot just 18.7% for the game and committed 22 turnovers. That included being held scoreless in the opening quarter and failing to score double-digits in any period.

"We played well enough on defense." said a disappointed Pulaski Head Coach Tyler Cannoy. "Offensively we were horrible. But Radford has a very good team and an excellent coach. We just didn't show up on the offensive end."

Pulaski County got six points from Josh Bourne and five from JJ Gulley.



"We played good defense and I thought Pulaski County did," Radford's Head Coach Rick Cormany remarked. "They are better than what they showed here today. We have some weapons and we are getting better at playing defense."