Strasburg Dominates Region 2B Final 54-7 Over Buckingham County!

(Photo by Robert Edmonds)

GAME SUMMARY Frigid temperatures and snow flurries may have caught the visiting team by surprise in Friday’s Region 2B final contest in Strasburg. Buckingham County entered the game with the Rams outscoring opponents by nearly 30 points per game and the Knights had five shutouts and were allowing just five points per contest this season on average. Strasburg looked loose and fresh from the opening snap and demolished the opposing Knights 54-7 to claim the region title and advance to the state semifinals next week.

Advertisement

(Photo by Robert Edmonds)

After forcing Buckingham County to go 3-and-out to start the contest, Strasburg’s offense shocked everyone except the coaching staff by going to the air on their first play. Brayden Hough delivered a 40-yard strike to Brady Knight and on the next play, Hough rumbled into the endzone to start the scoring bonanza. Lucas Martinez scored on the next Rams drive taking his third consecutive inside handoff the distance for a 20-yard rushing score. After the third Knights punt of the quarter, Strasburg quickly scored once again. This time, Takhi Coates burst down the right sideline and outraced everyone for a 61-yard rushing score. In all five Rams players reached the endzone in the contest with Linkyn Bosworth scoring twice in the second quarter and Riley Walker finding paydirt in the fourth quarter.

Ahead 40-0 at halftime, Strasburg didn’t take their foot off the pedal when play resumed. On the opening kickoff of the second half, Coates once again scored, this time on special teams with a 93-yard kickoff return. The 54 points scored by Strasburg were one shy of the total amount of points allowed by Buckingham County all season. The Rams accumulated nearly 400 yards of offense in the contest while keeping the Knights to a total of 147 yards. In total, Strasburg had six ball carriers rack up 309 rushing yards in the contest.

POSTGAME INTERVIEW WITH STRASBURG HEAD COACH TRIPP LAMB

POSTGAME INTERVIEW WITH STRASBURG SENIOR ATHLETE TAKHI COATES

SCORING SUMMARY Buckingham County -- 0 0 0 7--7 Strasburg -- 20 20 7 7--54 FIRST QUARTER S—Brayden Hough 1 run (Pablo Mora Hernandez kick), 9:39 S—Lucas Martinez 20 run (kick failed), 4:51 S—Takhi Coates 61 run (Pablo Mora Hernandez kick), 0:40 SECOND QUARTER S—Linkyn Bosworth 7 run (Pablo Mora Hernandez kick), 7:58 S—Takhi Coates 3 run (Pablo Mora Hernandez kick), 5:11 S—Linkyn Bosworth 18 run (Pablo Mora Hernandez kick), 4:05 THIRD QUARTER S—Takhi Coates 93 kickoff return (Pablo Mora Hernandez kick), 11:44 FOURTH QUARTER S—Riley Walker 7 run (Pablo Mora Hernandez kick), 10:04 BC—William Motley 1 run (Tanner Davis kick), 4:30

(Photo by Robert Edmonds)

STANDOUT PLAYERS Takhi Coates, Strasburg…The Rams senior made his presence felt in all three aspects of the game against Buckingham County. His 61-yard scamper in the opening quarter was one of two touchdowns Coates had in limited action out of the backfield. Coates also pulled down two interceptions in the first half that demoralized the Knights as they attempted to fight their way back into the ballgame. The most crushing blow, however, may have been after intermission when Coates took the kickoff to start the half 93 yards for his third touchdown of the contest. Strasburg backfield…The offensive line may need to be included in this mention. In this contest, Strasburg amassed over 300 rushing yards, something that has become commonplace for the team this season. Six different ball carriers contributed to that total with Lucas Martinez finishing as the team's leading rusher with 71 yards and Linkyn Bosworth scoring twice. Brayden Hough carried for 68 yards and Riley Walker added 53. The Rams' identity will be tested the further they go into the state playoffs but it is firmly established by this group as exhibited in the performance against Buckingham County.

(Photo by Robert Edmonds)