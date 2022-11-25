Stone Bridge played host to Mountain View on Friday afternoon in the Region 5D final with a trip to the Class 5 State Semifinals on the line. Both teams entered the contest with an 11-1 record in a duel that was a rematch of last seasons' 5D regional championship game. Although the contest appeared to be evenly matched on paper, the Bulldogs made it clear who the better team was on this afternoon, as they blasted the Commonwealth District champion Wildcats 42-0.

The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff and wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. On their second play from scrimmage, Charlotte commit Zeke Wimbush launched a pass to fellow class of 2023 teammate Colton Hinton for a 46 yard gain. Two plays later, the 6-foot-3, 225 pound Wimbush rumbled into the endzone to give Stone Bridge a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.

Following the score, the Stone Bridge defense looked equally impressive holding Mountain View to a three-and-out opening possession. A bevy of defenders led by Navy commit Micah Smith forced a three yard loss on the Wildcats first rushing attempt and Liyu Yang delivered a monstrous hit on Wildcats quarterback Jackson Sigler on third down to force a punt. After regaining possession of the football, the Bulldogs offense methodically moved down the field behind the rushing trio of Wimbush, Jordan Kaiser, and Tyson Miller. The group covered 36 yards on nine carries with a pair of timely passes delivered by Wimbush including a 12 yard toss to Kaiser on a fourth-and-two at the Wildcats 26 yard line. Wimbush capped off the 11 play, 61 yard drive that took 4:43 off the game clock with a three yard run to extend the lead to 14-0.

Troy Marquez added a 23 yard rushing touchdown before the opening quarter came to a close to extend the lead to 20-0. Mountain View's offense was able to establish their initial first down of the opening quarter with under two minutes remaining in the stanza. As the Wildcats approached midfield, disaster struck when Deuce Geter, a Bucknell verbal commit, snatched an errant pass out of the air and returned it to the 13 yard line setting up the third rushing touchdown of the game for Wimbush and his 32nd of the season overall (12 passing, 17 rushing, 3 receiving).

On the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs defensive backfield recorded a second turnover when senior Domenic Duncan picked off a pass attempt by Sigler. Four plays later, Miller scored on a 12 yard run. The Stone Bridge defense wasn't finished making big plays in the contest either. As intermission approached, Mountain View's offense moved into Bulldogs territory, arriving at the 14 yard line following an eighteen yard gain on a catch and pitch executed by Wildcats receiver Collin Carroll and Vince Bond and then a six yard rush by Carter Adams. Bulldogs linebacker Jakob Lawyer ended the threat when he recorded the third interception of the quarter by the Stone Bridge defense.

Hinton added a 48 yard rushing score in the third quarter and the Stone Bridge defense recorded a safety on a Lawyer tackle in the endzone as the fourth quarter got underway to set the final score. The victory marks the fifth straight region championship for Stone Bridge. Each of the past four seasons, the Bulldogs have advanced to the state championship contest with this years' journey still in process. Stone Bridge will face the winner of the Region C championship contest between Highland Springs and LC Bird that will be played on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs have ended the Springers season each of the last two seasons en route to the Class 5 title while Stone Bridge has never faced Bird. Should the Springers win, the Bulldogs will travel a week from now. If Bird wins, Stone Bridge will host the state semifinal contest at F.H. Furr field.

SCORING SUMMARY Mountain View -- 0 0 0 0 -- 0 Stone Bridge -- 20 13 7 2 -- 42

FIRST QUARTER SB--Zeke Wimbush 6 yard run (Dylan Dastejerdi kick), 10:07 SB--Zeke Wimbush 3 yard run (Dylan Dastejerdi kick), 3:53 SB--Troy Marquez 23 yard run (kick failed), 2:07

SECOND QUARTER SB--Zeke Wimbush 2 yard run (conversion failed), 9:55 SB--Tyson Miller 12 yard run (Dylan Dastejerdi kick), 7:47

THIRD QUARTER SB--Colton Hinton 48 yard run (Dylan Dastejerdi kick), 6:12

FOURTH QUARTER SB--Safety, 11:07





