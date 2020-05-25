News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 21:21:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Stone Bridge QB Wiles Discusses Pledge to Tulane, Hopes for 2020

Billy Wiles, who guided Stone Bridge to the State Championship game in his first year as a starter in 2019, will play his College Football at Tulane
Billy Wiles, who guided Stone Bridge to the State Championship game in his first year as a starter in 2019, will play his College Football at Tulane (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

The Stone Bridge Bulldogs have cemented themselves as one of the premier football programs in Virginia, reaching the State Championship game eight times in the past 13 years. So needless to say, ex...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}