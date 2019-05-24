News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 11:38:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Stone Bridge 2021 WR Felton Ready to Dominate

Rbqgswct2lfwalqzbsea
Stone Bridge wide receiver earned 1st Team All-State honors as a sophomore with 50 receptions for 1037 yards and 13 touchdowns (Fred Ingham, Delbray.com)
Liam Wolf
VirginiaPreps.com Correspondent

Tai Felton, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, had a phenomenal sophomore season. The Bulldogs are no strangers to producing elite talent, the likes of qu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}