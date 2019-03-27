Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-27 09:15:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Magenbauer Steps Down as Salem Football Coach, Ushering in Holter

N0pq0potzgdfy5stqi2c
Stephen Magenbauer has stepped aside as the Head Football Coach of the Salem Spartans, who won 169 games and five State Championships under his direction
Rod Johnson
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

One of the state of Virginia's most accomplished coaches over the past two decades is leaving the sidelines. Stephen Magenbauer has stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Salem High School afte...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}