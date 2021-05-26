State Champions Crowned in 2021 for VISAA Baseball

There were no State Champions crowned in 2020 for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association in baseball due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, athletes were able to get back on the diamond and compete across three different classifications in baseball for 2021.

Benedictine captured the VISAA Division 1 State Championship with a 8-7 victory over St. Christopher's.

Another No. 2 seed, Greenbrier Christian, prevailed in its State Championship game, edging Highland School 7-6 for the Division 2 title.

Walsingham Academy notched a 2-0 shutout of Carlisle School to earn the Division 3 crown.

Special Thanks to Chad Byler, the VISAA Baseball Chairman, for supplying us with the following info.

Below you can see the brackets for each of the three divisions as well as complete brackets from 2010-2021 in VISAA Baseball,.

Click Here for 2021 VISAA State Baseball Tournament Brackets

VISAA Division 1 State Baseball Tourney Bracket Here

VISAA Division 2 State Baseball Tourney Bracket Here

VISAA Division 3 State Baseball Tourney Bracket Here

See VISAA State Baseball Tournament Brackets from 2010-2021 Here



