The St. James High School All-Star Football Senior Bowl is happening this Friday, January 06, 2023 at 07:00PM EST at The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex with tickets starting at $10.00.

The St. James Sports Complex is partnering with First Down Performance to host The St. James All-Star Senior Bowl. The game will feature some of the top football players from the graduating class of 2023 from Virginia and Maryland. First Down Performance is headed by several local coaches, including Ray Lawry, who remains Old Dominion’s all-time leading rusher with 4,080 yards and currently serves as the running backs coach at Alexandria’s Episcopal High.





Matchup: The Virginia All-Stars vs. Maryland All Stars.

Kick-Off: 7:00PM

Date: Friday, January 6th

Location: The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex, 6805 Industrial Road, Springfield, Virginia.





The Virginia players are highlighted by their trio of running backs – Zay Ragland (Centreville HS, Villanova commit), Elliot Meine (Lake Braddock HS, New Hampshire commit), Marcel Gaskins (Potomac HS, Navy commit) and defensive lineman Elijah Hughes (Washington-Liberty HS, USC commit).

The Maryland players feature a pair of Good Counsel HS players, linebacker Neeo Avery (Ole Miss commit) and offensive lineman Aidan Johnson (Ohio commit), Michael Crounse from DeMatha High (Boston College commit), and St. John’s HS defensive back Collin Gill (Oregon commit).

The teams have already held three practices.

Live streaming will be available. More information can be found on Twitter @TheStJames.