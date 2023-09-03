There is no better atmosphere for a football game than the one on Airport Drive. When you roll into Kreiter Stadium you know you are going to see a show. From the band bumping with the beats, the anticipation emanating from the crowd, the smell of the concessions and food trucks, the hoards of media who flock to see the Springers to the opposition itching to get a crack at the Springers. There is no better place for a game.

Airport Drive rarely disappoints and on Friday night, neither the Springers nor the Lancers disappointed those who flocked in to see a battle of two teams who are expected to contend for the Region 6A crown.

These two teams combined for 11 touchdowns and theatrics that kept those in attendance entertained. They gave a game worthy of 'Game of the Year' status and it is just the beginning of September. A duel of quarterbacks and offenses came to end with a defensive play that ended any thoughts of overtime and saw the Springers hand the Lancers yet another loss.