David Laney knows what being a Highland Springs Springer means.

The rising senior has never known anything but success at the high school level, mainly due to the fact that the Springers have won four consecutive state championships.

Of course, Highland Springs' rich football lineage dates back to long before the program's recent dominance. The Springers have produced at least six players who have gone on to play professional football since 1987. Among those was Virginia Tech standout cornerback Victor "Macho" Harris, who had stints with the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, and cornerback Marcus Burley, who last played in the NFL in 2017 with the Houston Texans.

Current Springers head coach Loren Johnson isn't a Highland Springs alum, but he was a star defensive back in college at Virginia Tech, much like Harris was.

With all of the history and the high expectations—both for the team and its players—on a consistent basis, some kids would undoubtedly get caught up in all of the hype and fall short of reaching their full potential.

Laney is not one of those kids.

"Some people would say that playing for [Highland Springs] would give you an advantage, both on the field and during your recruitment," Laney said during last Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas, held at John Champe High School in Loudoun County. "But I don't look at it that way. I have to go out on the field and perform to the best of my ability, both on the field and at camps and combines. That's my responsibility, regardless of whether or not it says 'Highland Springs' on my jersey or not."

Laney has been a man of his word. The 6-foot, 170-pounder is currently the 23rd-rated prospect in the Rivals Virginia Top 30 for the Class of 2020, and he holds six scholarship offers from Division I schools.

Thus far, Kent State, Liberty, Louisville, Purdue, Virginia and Western Michigan have all offered Laney.