Springers' Laney Focused on the Process, Not the Hype
David Laney knows what being a Highland Springs Springer means.
The rising senior has never known anything but success at the high school level, mainly due to the fact that the Springers have won four consecutive state championships.
Of course, Highland Springs' rich football lineage dates back to long before the program's recent dominance. The Springers have produced at least six players who have gone on to play professional football since 1987. Among those was Virginia Tech standout cornerback Victor "Macho" Harris, who had stints with the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, and cornerback Marcus Burley, who last played in the NFL in 2017 with the Houston Texans.
Current Springers head coach Loren Johnson isn't a Highland Springs alum, but he was a star defensive back in college at Virginia Tech, much like Harris was.
With all of the history and the high expectations—both for the team and its players—on a consistent basis, some kids would undoubtedly get caught up in all of the hype and fall short of reaching their full potential.
Laney is not one of those kids.
"Some people would say that playing for [Highland Springs] would give you an advantage, both on the field and during your recruitment," Laney said during last Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas, held at John Champe High School in Loudoun County. "But I don't look at it that way. I have to go out on the field and perform to the best of my ability, both on the field and at camps and combines. That's my responsibility, regardless of whether or not it says 'Highland Springs' on my jersey or not."
Laney has been a man of his word. The 6-foot, 170-pounder is currently the 23rd-rated prospect in the Rivals Virginia Top 30 for the Class of 2020, and he holds six scholarship offers from Division I schools.
Thus far, Kent State, Liberty, Louisville, Purdue, Virginia and Western Michigan have all offered Laney.
"I'm not in any real rush to pick [a school]," Laney said. "I'm weighing my options, but I also have another year of high school football left, and who knows what could happen?"
Laney is classified as an athlete due in large part to the versatility he's shown throughout his high school career. As a sophomore in 2017, he split time as the Springers' quarterback. When then-junior D'Vonte Waller eventually emerged as the team's No. 1 option at that spot, Laney didn't hang his head. He simply switched to defensive back to help fill a void left by injured all-state performer Tremayne Talbert.
One year later, Laney had not only emerged as one of Highland Springs' best defenders in a loaded backfield that also included Talbert and Malcolm Greene, but he was so good that he garnered second-team Class 5 all-state honors.
"I'll play wherever I'm asked to," Laney said. "Coach [Johnson] knows he can count on me and so can my teammates. I'll carry that mentality and work ethic to the next level."
Talbert and Greene were both first-team all-state picks in 2018. Talbert will be attending Norfolk State in the fall, while Greene has another year of high school football left like Laney does.
Greene currently holds offers from 23 schools, including Duke, Florida, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and defending national champion Clemson.
Laney pointed out that playing alongside players the caliber of Talbert and Greene has only made him better.
"Playing next to Tremayne and Malcolm has pushed me to improve even more as a player," he said. "It's all about getting better, no matter what you're doing."
Laney still has not taken any official visits, despite more schools showing interest in him as time passes. He says that time is coming, and he'll know when the situation is right for him to make his college decision.
"Yes, football is important," Laney said. "I want to be able to play and of course I want to win, but I'm honestly more concerned with the academic side of things. If a school isn't a good match for me as far as what I'm looking for in that area, then that's not the place for me."