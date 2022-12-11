While the emotions of a victory overtook Springer Nation, there was a different emotion felt by the Commodores. Defeat stinging for a second year on the biggest stage. The emotion overtaking the Commodore players who found it tough to speak in the post-game presser.

Braylon Johnson choking up in the post-game presser... playing his final game as a Springer, his final game alongside brother Brennan and dad, head coach Loren Johnson.

The emotion could be felt from the winning fanbase as Springer Nation saluted their gladiators, their sons and neighbors. It had been four long years since the Springers were able to enjoy a moment of this magnitude. The seniors on this squad were freshman when the Springers fell to Varina in 2019. Sophomores when the Springers fell to Stone Bridge on the last play in the Spring of 2021. Juniors last season when the Springers fell short in the state semifinals. This was a moment to remember, a moment to savor.

Emotion overcame the Springers... it could be found everywhere. Darius Taylor taking a knee, absorbing the moment along the sidelines. Players running to each other jumping in the air, some hugging, some running around with pent up exuberance. Coaches hugging one another, embracing one another. Coach Johnson himself had no dry eyes... this one was different.

So often we refer to those young men who take the field each week as gladiators. They put their bodies on the line week after week for themselves, for their team. That said, it is not typical to see gladiators show emotion but on this day at ODU that is exactly what we got.

Highland Springs and Maury engaged in a tough battle early with both defenses holding their own. The Springers picked off Maury three times, the first of those 3 INT's resulted in the first TD of the game courtesy of Lance Nelson, Jr..

After Maury took a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter, the Springers scored three touchdowns to pull away from Maury. A turning point in the game for sure.

Maury went three and out twice while the Springers found the end zone twice. Khristian Martin came up big on the second Springer touchdown with 2 carries for 27 yards and a pass to Aziz Foster-Powell of 28 yards. Aziz had 3 carries for 31 yards including 12 for the touchdown.

On the Springers next possession it was the same duo getting it done only this time it was Takye Heath tagging the end zone on a 5-yard pass from Martin. Moments later, 38 seconds to be exact Takye would intercept the Commodores dealing them dual blows.

That vaunted Springer defense was tough to overcome. In the third quarter Maury was held to another three and out and on their last possession which carried over into the fourth, it was a turnover on downs, 4 and out. In fact, Maury had the ball 13 times and 3 possessions ended with an INT and five others saw no first downs. The Springer defense on point.

Maury did, however, score two touchdowns. After the Springers went up 26-7, Maury's Kelvin Seay took off down the field, destination end zone... barely touched, the kick return gave the Commodores a spark

In the Fourth quarter Maury held the ball for 3 minutes but came away with just 31 yards. Highland Springs wasted little time and left no doubt when zero became the hero as #0 Caron Ferguson raced 49 yards for the Springer score.

Maury would have an answer, a 3-play 49-yard drive off an onside kick. The Springers thought they had recovered it but the refs ruled against it due to illegal touch. Kelvin Seay went the distance catching a 46-yard pass from Mario Miller.

When the Springers got the ball back there was 4:48 left on the clock. Highland Springs stayed with what was working, Khristian Martin and Aziz Foster-Powell grinding it out on the ground. Only 38 yards on 7 plays, it was the time of possession that mattered most as they were able to run out the clock and the celebration could begin.

You can read more detailed account of this game at the live blog, VHSL Class 5 State Championship - Highland Springs 33, Maury 19