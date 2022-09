Highland Springs dominated in all facets of the game Thursday night en route to a 48-7 victory over Manchester. Aziz Foster -Powell ripped off a huge run on the opening drive to move the Springers into Lancer territory. A few plays later, Khristian Martin called his own number from 10-yards out (Dent kick) to put Highland Springs up 7-0.

Freshman quarterback Landen Abernethy would have had his first career touchdown pass on the Lancers first drive of the game. However, Ty'ee Stephens dropped a wide-open pass that would have put his team on the board and Manchester had to punt it away.

Highland Springs went back to work on their second drive of the game. Jakyre Henley scored his first of three touchdowns of the evening when he scampered 10-yards into the endzone (kick failed).