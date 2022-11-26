It was the game fans had been looking forward to all week. The two most storied and successful programs in the region clashing for a region title. The Skyhawks of course having won 3 state titles from 2012-2014 only for Highland Springs to win from 2015-2018. 7 straight state championships for the region by these two programs. A beautiful Saturday afternoon saw the Skyhawks well represented on the visitor side and the home side always rocking with the stands packed and the band adding to the atmosphere of a great game. That great game never fully materialized. Close for much of the first half, the Skyhawks will look back at this game and see opportunities that were missed in the first half. Of course Coach Johnson looks at that first half differently. That's what you get in any game... for Highland Springs it was sloppy sluggish play that they were able to overcome. For Bird it was missed opportunities, moments you cannot get back but when you look back on film you will second guess yourself. The biggest moment of this game came in the final seconds of the first half. LC Bird to this point had played as well as they could without scoring. The defense was for the most part holding their own against a deep Springer squad. The Skyhawks had the ball at their own 15 with seconds left in the half. Rather than take a knee and go into the half down 7-0 to the Springers, the Skyhawks snapped the ball only to see it go over the finger tips high of the reach of the QB, Javion Williams. It only took one play for the Springers to get in the end zone. Back from the half the Springers scored in three plays and off an interception scored on three plays and a short field. In the span of a little over 3 minutes of actual game time, the Springers had scored three times... twice as a result of Skyhawk turnovers. The Springers from there could dictate the terms of this game as Bird down 4 touchdowns could not rely solely on the run to get them back in this contest. The problem for Bird is, Jaivon Williams was not a true QB, he was just the latest to fill the position in what has been a revolving door of QB's since Brad Hurt went down weeks ago with an injury. A passing game with just 626 yards this season, 13 TD's and 6 INT's was not threatening. Highland Springs would score twice more with one TD called back for a facemask and win their 15th region title and last Region 5C title as they will move up to Region 6A next season. The Springers now get a re-match with Stone Bridge, the very team that has ousted them from the playoffs the last two seasons... but this time the game is at their house, not a neutral field (Spring of 2020) or at Stone Bridge (last season).

1st Quarter Highlights

LC Bird had the ball three times in the first quarter after receiving the opening kick-off following the Springers winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half. Bird and Highland Springs came away with very little out of the first quarter. The Skyhawks covered 20 yards in 5 plays on their first possession, a benefactor of an offsides call against the Springers. The Springer defense held the Skyhawks to a 3 & out on their next posession and forced the Skyhawks to a turnover on downs on a posession that carried into the second quarter. Meanwhile Highland Springs fared no better than the Skyhawks. Two posessions in the first quarter covered 11 yards in 6 plays on their first possesion of the day. A hold did not help matters but more crushing was a bad snap which Aziz Foster-Powell was able to recover but not without a huge loss that ultimately led to a punt. The next Springer possession was a turnover by Khristian Martin, recovered by the Skyhawks Jhyrie Lawrence.

2nd Quarter Highlights

The Skyhawks offense came away with nothing from the second quarter. The Springer defense made sure of this forcing the Skyhawks to back-to-back three and outs. The Springers nearly coughed up the ball again but in a scamper to get to the ball between the two teams, the ball went out of bounds. The Springers dodged a bullet but failed to overcome the loss of yards. Fast-forward to moments later when the Springers offense found their rhythm with an 85-yard, 7-play drive that saw Aziz Foster-Powell carry three times for a total of 20 yards and Khristian Martin carrying for 12 yards of his own including the first touchdown of the day.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaHJpc3RpYW4gTWFydGluIHdpdGggNnlkIFREIHJ1bi4gIFNwcmlu Z2VycyBnbyB1cCA3LTAgY2FwcGluZyA4NXlkIGRyaXZlLiAgMjo0OSAycS4g IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGhhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2dvaHNoc2Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBnb2hz aHNmb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S ZWNydWl0aW5nSFNIUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVjcnVpdGlu Z0hTSFM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2hyaXNN YXJ0aW4yMDI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLaHJpc01hcnRpbjIw MjQ8L2E+IEkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZOaGNKcEtzc20iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92TmhjSnBLc3NtPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55 IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2NTkxODEzODIwNzA2ODE3P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After the Springers next possession was foiled by multiple penalties, the Skyhawks got the ball back with just seconds left in the half. You know what happens next... high snap and the ball is recovered by Malik Morrow of Highland Springs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UdXJub3ZlciEgIFNwcmluZ2VycyBzZXR1cCBhdCBTa3loYXdrcyAy ISAgNi4xIHNlYyBnbyBJbiBoYWxmLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnly b25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQ cmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFs czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNw b3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rTTJjelh4eUhXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20va00yY3pYeHlIVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENS RjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9z dGF0dXMvMTU5NjU5NTY4OTUxMjgzNzEyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

It took just one play for the Springers to score their second TD of the day with Khristian Martin and Caron Ferguson connecting and the Springers would go into the half up 14-0 following the PAT.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcHJpbmdlcnMgY2FwaXRhbGl6ZSB3aXRoIFREIHBhc3MgZnJvbSBL aHJpc3RpYW4gTWFydGluIHRvIENhcm9uIEZlcmd1c29uLiAgIFNwcmluZ2Vy cyBsZWFkIDE0LTAhICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5 cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWNydWl0aW5nSFNIUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVjcnVpdGluZ0hTSFM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENCUzZTcG9ydHNTZWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0xhbmVDdHZzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExh bmVDdHZzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Y2Fyb25mZXJnNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2Fyb25mZXJnNjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LaHJpc01hcnRpbjIw MjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtocmlzTWFydGluMjAyNDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFjaHhlcXNRM2oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS8xY2h4ZXFzUTNqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChA Q1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFu L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2NTk2NjY4MzEyNzQzOTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

3rd Quarter Highlights

The Springers would score three times in the third quarter but only two would stand. On the opening possession of the second half the Springers flew down the field in 3 plays with Khristian Martin hitting Takye Heath along the home sideline and then Heath going across the field to the visitor side evading Skyhawk defenders and scoring on a 50-yard play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41MHlkIGhvb2t1cCBmcm9tIE1hcnRpbiB0byBUYWt5ZSBIZWF0aCBj YXBzIDczeWQsIDMtcGxheSBkcml2ZSBmb3IgU3ByaW5nZXJzIHRvIG9wZW4g Mm5kIGhhbGYuICAyMS0wIDEwOjMzIDNxLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Ynlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1Jp dmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVs ZHNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRz TmV0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdGluZ0hTSFM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlY3J1aXRpbmdIU0hTPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhbmVDdHZzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExhbmVDdHZzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENCUzZTcG9ydHNTZWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tocmlzTWFydGluMjAyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AS2hyaXNNYXJ0aW4yMDI0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2t5ZWhlYXRoMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa3ll aGVhdGgxPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMXdsTTQ5WTFwaCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzF3bE00OVkxcGg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFu bnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTY2MDI5MDA1Nzg1MDQ3MDQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Takye Heath made another brilliant play when he happened to be in the right place at the right time for a ricocheted ball on a pass play from the Skyhawks and Heath came away with the interception. That setup the Springers at the Bird 30 and it took just 3 plays yet again for the Springers to find the end zone for a fourth time on this day.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4ybmQgU3ByaW5nZXJzIFREIGluIDIgbWludXRlcy4gIFNldHVwIGJ5 IFRha3llIEhlYXRoIElOVC4gIEF6aXogRm9zdGVyLVBvd2VsbCB3aXRoIGhp cyAxc3QgVEQgb2YgdGhlIGRheS4gIFNwcmluZ2VycyBsZWFkIDI3LTAsIDg6 NTggM3EuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5cm9uc2pv bmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2t5ZWhlYXRoMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Aa3llaGVhdGgxPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhl UlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVs ZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qb3dl bGxBeml6P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQb3dlbGxBeml6PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlY3J1aXRpbmdIU0hTP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWNydWl0aW5nSFNIUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQlM2U3BvcnRzU2Vhbj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGFuZUN0dnNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGFuZUN0dnNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1hwVmFINzlhMFUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YcFZhSDc5YTBVPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2NjA1MTg1 MDYwOTE3MjQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI2LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Bird had the ball twice in the third quarter... the first a turnover and the other a turnover on downs. The Skyhawks, however, did move the ball down the field before the turnover on downs by way of a pass interference call against the Springers and a fourth down conversion needing just one yard. When the Springers did get get the ball back, they saw Khristian Martin convert on third down and overcome a bad snap. When Martin had to leave the field for a play, Jakyre Henley assumed the position. In that instance Henley took off like a rocket along the visitor sideline to score from 20 yards out. The TD called back for a facemask but Henley showing off that speed we have seen all season no matter what position he is at on the field.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIFNwcmluZ2VycyBURCBmcm9tIEpha3lyZSBIZW5sZXkgd2Fz IGNhbGxlZCBiYWNrIGJ1dCBjaGVjayBvdXQgdGhlIHNwZWVkLiAgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGF0 ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SGVubGV5SmFreXJlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIZW5sZXlKYWt5 cmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdGlu Z0hTSFM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlY3J1aXRpbmdIU0hTPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vejVSbE1ybXR5bCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3o1UmxNcm10eWw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMg KEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjRE YW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTY2Mzk5MzY4MzY3MDIyMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

4th Quarter Highlight

Things did not get any better for Bird in the fourth quarter. Two posessions netted 20 yards on a total of 7 plays combined. The Skyhawks without a true passing threat were just unable to sustain drives or threaten to end the shutout. Meanwhile the Springers had the ball twice and on their first possession of the quarter it was the Jakyre Henley show. 55 yards in 8 plays, Henley converted a third down on a jet sweep. Moments later LC Bird was called offsides on a third down. On the very next play Khristian Martin hit Henley with a 20-yard pass which Henley would tag the end zone and the TD would stand this time. Henley would then convert the two-point conversion and just like that, it was 35-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMHlkIFREIHBhc3MgdG8gSmFreXJlIEhlbmxleSBhbmQgU3ByaW5n ZXJzIGFyZSB1cCAzNS0wIHdpdGggMnB0IGNvbnZlcnNpb24uICAgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGhhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZh UHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v UmVjcnVpdGluZ0hTSFM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlY3J1aXRp bmdIU0hTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJW QVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRz TmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCUzZTcG9y dHNTZWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDQlM2U3BvcnRzU2Vhbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYW5lQ3R2c3BvcnRz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMYW5lQ3R2c3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hlbmxleUpha3lyZT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGVubGV5SmFreXJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vZ01UNUNLS0ZtbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dNVDVDS0tG bW88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTY2 MTI3NjQ1OTYwNjQyNTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIg MjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Springers gave us a glimpse of the future perhaps at running back with Javon Robinson carrying the ball in the closing stages of this game for nearly 40 yards, 28 of that on his first carry of the day. The Springers could simply run out the clock knowing they will be playing at home next week against their playoff rival and nemesis... Stone Bridge.

Highland Springs 35, LC Bird 0 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (2Q) 2:49 Khristian Martin 6-yard run. Harvey Anderson PAT. Highland Springs 7-0 (2Q) :02 Khristian Martin 2-yard pass to Caron Ferguson. Jerel Dent PAT. Highland Springs 14-0 (3Q) 10:33 Khristian Martin 50-yard pass to Takye Heath. Harvey Anderson PAT. Highland Springs 21-0 (3Q) 8:58 Aziz Foster-Powell 27-yard run. PAT no good. Highland Springs 27-0 (4Q) 6:08 Khristian Martin 20-yard pass to Jakyre Henley. Jakyre Henley 2-point conversion. Highland Springs 35-0

Coach Loren Johnson & his Springers hoisting the Region 5C Championship trophy.

Impact Gamers

Highland Springs Aziz Foster-Powell with 9 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. Khristian Martin with 7 carries for 62 yards and a TD on the ground plus 3 TD passes completing 10 of 14 for 135 yards. Takye Heath with 4 catches for 86 yards a TD plus an interception in the third quarter that led to a short field and the fourth Springer TD of the day. Darius Taylor with 6 tackles. Malik Morrow with multiple tackles and fumble recovery.

LC Bird Skyhawks Alvin Townes-Fox 13 carries for 22 yards. Rashad Lewis with 7 tackles. Colin Jackson-Gusti with 5 tackles and a sack.

Post-Game Nuggets