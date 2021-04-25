VirginiaPreps - Springer Defense Dethrones Maury 13-0

As time expired on the Maury Commodores reign as State Champions, the Springers came off the field yelling "we back." Indeed it does appear the Springers are back, but nothing will be complete until after next week and another date with the Stone Bridge Bulldogs, who handled William Fleming 46-13 in its State Semifinal. Highland Springs pitched a shutout of 13-0 in Saturday afternoon's Class 5 State Semifinal at Powhatan Field in Norfolk. This game was a defensive battle, but with a change in weather so too blew in a change in momentum. Both teams offenses strength lies in the run game but against their respective defenses there was very little room for either to attack like we are accustomed to seeing. Neither passing game was really working either until shortly before the half. In our preview for this one, we highlighted the team that wins would be the defense that bends, but does not break. The Springers defense bent at times, yet a shutout speaks for itself... they did not break. The Springer offense, however, a bit more balanced than that of the Commodores was able to hurt the Maury defense with some big plays. Big plays that ended the shutout, and big plays that built on the Springers lead in the third quarter. As the Springers began to ride the wave of momentum that seemed to pick up much like the wind and the rain in the second half, so too did emotions and frustration on the Maury side of the field as the game progressed. Misunderstanding on an interception in the end zone that Maury felt was a Springer stepping on a Commodores player was nothing more than legs getting tangled between two players. That led to a series of chippy plays and series in which the Springers and Commodores clashed several times to the point that coaches and refs were on the field to calm the growing tension. The Springers defense continued to shut out the Commodores as Maury never was able to mount any serious threat. As a result, the Maury was blanked for the first time since 2015 (when Liberty Christian beat them 49-0), and their reign as Champions ended. When rhe game was over, in addition to the Springers yelling "we back," there were fist bumps, high fives, hugs, plus a team congregation along the fence facing their band... a band making their first appearance this season as the Springers celebrated another big win, yet realizing there is still unfinished business.



1st Quarter Highlights

The first quarter favored Maury with the Commodore defense allowing the Springers just 14 yards of offense and forcing two 3 & outs. Maury on the other hand had early success on offense albeit with nothing to show for. Ahmarian Grainger had success passing but the minute the Commodores went with the run with the ball in the hands of Demonte Dunlap, the offense was halted... stuffed to put it accurately. The Springer defense was relentless as the Commodore offense in this first quarter as Kelvin Gilliam, Jr. recorded his first sack of the game in this first series and forced a turnover on downs. Maury's next offensive possession saw the Commodores hit with back-to-back delay of game penalties with the Commodores recovering but only coming away with 3 yards of offense.



2nd Quarter Highlights

The second quarter began much like the first with the Maury offense making plays. The combo of Ahmarian Grainger & Demonte Dunlap with the run and pass moved the ball out to midfield but the success was short lived as Da'quan Giles intercepted a Grainger pass to end the Commodore run. The Commodores continued their defensive dominance in the beginning of the second quarter with another 3 & out from the Springers. In fact the two teams took turns forcing a 3 & out. The game began to take a turn on the Springers fourth possession of the game. With the Springers backed up to their own 12 Jordan Jackson was fed the ball on 6 of the first 7 play calls which saw the Springers get a first down for the first time on this day. The Springers facing fourth down went for it with QB Juwan Dent scrambling towards the Springers sideline trucking the entire way and would have had another first down had he not been tripped falling a yard short. The Springers came away with 32 yards and a bit of confidence on this drive. While the Springers offense warmed up, the Springers defense was red hot forcing two Maury 3 & outs which sandwiched the first score of the half. The Springers offense looked like it might take a step back after an incomplete pass and Dent was hit for loss of 1. On the next play, however, Dent hit Michael Hodge along he Springer sideline for a 31-yard pass. In some ways that proved to be the biggest play of the game for the Springers. With the ball at midfield, Dent went airborne again hitting Latrell Sutton in motion and going to the distance for a 50-yard touchdown. Just like that the Springers were on the board and leading the defending state champions. On the Springers last possession of the half the Springers covered 42 yards with Sutton the target again in the passing game. The Springers had found something on offense and was carrying a lot of momentum into the second half despite an interception at the end.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xc3QgaGFsZiBlbmQgd2l0aCBJTlQuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVmlyZ2luaWFQcmVwcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1ZpcmdpbmlhUHJlcHM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vcUF4WDRRUTNpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vb3FBeFg0UVEzaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENS RjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9z dGF0dXMvMTM4NjA0MzE1MzQ4NTA4MjYyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCAyNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3rd Quarter Highlights

The Springers came out of the half receiving the opening kickoff and a huge return to the Maury 27. The Springers were clearly picking up where they left off. After the Springers were assessed a penalty the Springers Juwan Dent went airborne again and found his man in Latrell Sutton once more for another Springer touchdown. This time around the PAT was good and the Springers now led 13-0.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYXRyZWxsIFN1dHRvbnMgMm5kIHRkIGNhdGNoIG9mIHRoZSBkYXku ICAxMy0wIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9T cHJpbmdlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNT cHJpbmdlcnM8L2E+IDExOjI4IDNxLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1ZpcmdpbmlhUHJlcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWaXJnaW5pYVByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQXN5MHAzUHYxMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Fz eTBwM1B2MTI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFu KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVz LzEzODYwNDYyNDgzOTA2OTI4NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Springer defense continued to take care of business against Maury allowing them a first down but that would be as far as they would get. On the Commodores second possession of the half in two plays the defending champions garnered 15 yards but then the defense locked itt down with a Da'quan Giles tackle on Demonte Dunlap and Payton Jackson coming up with a sack on Ahamarian Grainger. Things nearly got out of control in a series of events that led to tempers and emotions flaring. The Springers were once again moving the ball when Juwan Dent fumbled the ball, recovered butt not before losing 5 yards. Faced with a 4th & 13, Dent went airborne but the pass was intercepted in the end zone by Dajon Evans. Evans down in the endzone following the interception, the Springer receiver was trying to step over Evans as Evans was trying to get up, legs tangled and Evans misinterpreted as the did the Commodore players, sidelines and fans as the Springer trying to step on Evans, especially given with the entanglement Evans was injured. Words were exchanged, shoving took place. Over the next series of plays the two teams would continue to go at it, on the field and on the Maury sidelines at one point. The coaches for both teams and the refs quickly go in front of the situation before it could escalate. The Maury defense shutdown a hot Springer offense before the curtain closed on the third quarter.



4th Quarter Highlights

The Springers looked like they would be adding to their lead with their first possession of the fourth quarter. The Springers benefitted from a personal foul call against Maury that moved the Springers to the 20. From there Jordan Jackson did the rest with a 20-yard touchdown run. However, the touchdown did not stand due to an illegal procedure call against the Springers. In this same series Juwan Dent would fumble, recover the miscue but not before losing a ton of yards putting the Springers in a 3rd & 27 position. Latrell Sutton came up big again with an 11-yard catch. Things went awry from here as the Springers looked to be lining up for a field goal try but a miscommunication between the players and the coach caused Coach Johnson to throw his headset on the ground in frustration as the Springers had to burn a timeout. Now instead of a field goal attempt the Springers went for it on fourth down but came up short. The Springers final driver of the day went for 30 yards with the combo of Jordan Jackson, Juwan Dent, Jamareeh Jones and Michael Hodge all finding space to run against a tough Maury defense. The toughest defense on this day, however, would be that of the Springers who forced Maury to two 3 & outs in the final quarter of the game. Between these two possessions the Commodores came away with just 7 yards of offense. On the Commodores second possession, defensive end Rashaud Pernell came up with a sack on Ahmarian Grainger. Maury's final drive was their most productive of the quarter. From their own 5 Ahmarian Grainger found Demonte Dunlap for a pickup of 18 yards. After Kelvin Gilliam got to Grainger for another sack Dunlap bailed out the Commodores with a 14-yard catch. This drive featured a heavy dose of Dunlap but despite the moves and the yards, time would expire on two incompletions from Grainger. The Commodores reign over Class 5 came to a halt while the Springers get another date with Stone Bridge.

Highland Springs 13, Maury 0 - Scoring Summary Play Score Time 50-yard pass from Juwan Dent to Latrell Sutton. Jayden Alsheskie PAT no good. Springers 6-0 1:40(2Q) 31-yard pass from Juwan Dent to Latrell Sutton. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Springers 13-0 11:22(3Q)

Players of the Game

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1AwSHk3OTRwT0FzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Got to give it up to Latrell Sutton on offense for the Springers. Latrell came through with big catches when his Springers needed him to the most. Three receptions, 98 yards and 2 touchdowns... simply numbers that are hard to argue with him being chosen the contest's MVP. As for the defense... where do you even begin? So many were pivotal to holding the Commodores to just 163 yards of offense. Jabari Parker, Kelvin Gilliam, Jr., Da'quan Giles and Davon Edwards all had multiple tackles against the Commodores. Kelvin Gilliam came up with two sacks as did his teammate at defensive end, Rashaud Pernell and fellow d-lineman Payton Jackson. Da'quan Giles also had an interception. So many on defense made contributions that I am going to give it up to the whole defensive unit.



