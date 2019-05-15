Speedster Luqman Haskett Gets ECU Offer and Plans Camp Appearance
Landstown running back Luqman Haskett finds his stock rising of late. The 5-9, 160 pound speedster now has three offers and others are beginning to take notice as well.The latest offer for the Virg...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news