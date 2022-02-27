South Lakes Boys, Thomas Dale Girls Win Class 6 Indoor Track Titles

South Lakes won its second consecutive boys State Championship, while Thomas Dale claimed the girls’ title at the Class 6 VHSL Indoor Track Championships, which concluded on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center

In Class 6 girls, Thomas Dale held on to their large lead from Day 1, and saw two victories from sophomore Devyn Parham, who won the 55-meter hurdles in a state-leading time of 8.06, and Friday’s high jump (5-6). Teammate Madison McConico won the triple jump on Friday in a state-leading 41 feet and .5 inches and placed second behind Osbourn Park’s Lena Gooden’s 19-3.5 in the long jump with a leap of 18-5.5.

Dale finished the meet with 53 points, holding off a strong effort from South County, who tallied 47.

Saturday’s top performance may have come from Alexandria City thrower Wisdom Williams, who uncorked a state-leading, #3 Virginia All-Time, and US #4 shot-put toss of 48-3.75 to finish the preliminary round.

However, Williams’ next throw may have garnered more attention.

Throwing last of nine athletes in the finals round, Williams started her first throw with a faster spin and stronger release, propelling the ball over 50 feet. However, her momentum carried the foot of the University of Iowa commit out of the throwing circle, resulting in a foul.

“That one felt like 50 (feet),” said Williams, who will have one more chance to eclipse the plateau this season at either the New Balance Nationals meet at the Armory in New York City in two weeks, or the Adidas Nationals, which will take place at the same Virginia Beach facility the following weekend.

For the boys, just a year after defeating Battlefield 46-45 for the title, the Seahawks were ahead 57-47 heading into the meet’s final event – the 4x400 relay.

The Seahawks team of Joshua Gregory, Koray Boybeyi, Kai Gibson, and Tyler Bennett secured the victory with a second-place finish in 3:27.41. It was needed as Battlefield’s Winston Broiles, Cohen McNabb, Austin Rice, and Austin Callan won the event in 3:20.95, meaning that a handoff catastrophe or dropped baton from South Lakes could have allowed the Bobcats to finish in a tie for first place.

There were two clutch distance races in the boys’ Class 6. Nathan Atchue of Franklin County knocked eight seconds off his best time in the 1600, to top Justice’s Ryan Watson and the field with a swift time of 4:11.19.

In the 1000, McLean’s Xavier Jemison, hampered by a noticeably sore hip that forced him to fall sideways at the opening gun, elected to push the pace, clearing the 400 in 57 seconds and the 800 in 1:57, on his way to a state-leading and US top-ten time of 2:26.45.

“This was my last (indoor state) opportunity, and it was a good ego booster. I shouldn’t be that far behind Rhinehardt,” said the Highlander senior, speaking of Florida High School runner Rheinhardt Harrison, a 4:01 miler who missed Robby Andrews’ national record in the 1000 meters by a tenth of a second last month at the VA Showcase with his time of 2:22.77. ”We raced each other when we were younger and had the same mile time.”

In Friday’s action, In the boys’ Class 6 shot put, Grassfield senior Jordae Edwards was favored to win because his seed throw was over two feet further than the other competitors. When asked about finding motivation, Edwards added, “I needed to go out there today and let my coaches, family and friends see me do my thing.”

Yet, three minutes later, Edwards, whose Grizzly team, under throwing coach James Nixon, has fared well in the shot put and discus for the past decade, mentioned a conversation that helped propel him to a personal-best throw of 58-3.

“I talked with our school record holder the other day.”

That would be 2017 grad Seth Harrell, who won the shot-put state title as a sophomore, eventually tossing the eight-pound steel ball 59-4.75. Harrell was also a star offensive guard of the football team, who at 6-3 and 320 pounds was primed to block for the jet sweep, especially if gridiron coach Martin Asprey ever wanted to design a running play for his star wide receiver - Grant Holloway.

Meanwhile, the West Springfield earned a split in their signature event, the 4x800, but it took a Herculean effort by the Langley girls’ team of Elena and Lila Pesavento, Corinne Jaggard, and Lila Waters, whose time of 9:17.85 topped the Spartans by three seconds and earned the Saxons their first Championship in the event since 1993.

However, the Spartan boys’ quartet of Henry Anderson, Sean Cochran, Kyle LaJoye, and John O’Donnell overcame an early lead by South Lakes, as well as a late surge from Yorktown’s Owen McArdle, to pull off the win, West Springfield’s third in a row indoors. The Spartans finished in 7:53.32 to top Yorktown (Lucas Keith, Jack Blocher, Jack Levine, McArdle) by 2.67 seconds.