Indiana sophomore running back Ronnie Walker has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Thursday morning .

Walker becomes the fifth Hoosier to enter his name into the transfer portal, joining running backs Ivory Winters and Cole Gest, quarterback Peyton Ramsey and tackle Coy Cronk.

As a sophomore in 2019, Walker totaled 80 yards on 27 carries and caught 12 passes for 112 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown reception against Connecticut. Walker's primary contributions out of the backfield came in pass protection.

Walker came to Bloomington as the No. 22 running back in the 2018 class, the same class that featured two-year starter Stevie Scott, who has been the feature back during both of their first two years at Indiana. Former Ohio State commit and No. 9 2019 running back Sampson James stapled his place into the running backs room in the final couple games of the season, as he spelled Scott in the final couple games, including 118 yards against Purdue.

Scott, James and incoming freshman and mid-year enrollee Tim Baldwin are now the only scholarship running backs on Indiana's roster.