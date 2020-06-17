VirginiaPreps - Snapshot Series: AJ & Clint Discuss Angelo Brizzi

THI’s series looking at class of 2021 basketball prospects either offered or targeted by North Carolina continues as our Director of Basketball Recruiting Clint Jackson and AJ to discuss Angelo Brizzi.

First, we ran Jackson’s snapshot written piece on Brizzi and now we follow up with a podcast. Jackson has seen Brizzi in person and has some interesting comments about a player whose game he liked as soon as he saw him on the court.

At 6-foot-4, Brizzi is a 4-star prospect and the No. 118 overall player nationally and No. 21 at his position, but expectations are he will rise significantly in the rankings once AAU events commence later this summer.





Here is Jackson’s piece on Brizzi

Brizzi’s Bio





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



