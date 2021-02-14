VirginiaPreps - Smithfield Vanquishes Grafton to Reach Class 4 State Semis

Both teams put up a hefty fight, but when it was all said and done, Tristan Baker's 25 points for Theotis Porter's Smithfield squad proved too much for Grafton to overcome.

While each came out fighting tooth and nail, the Packers withstood the Clippers 55-48 for the program's first State Tournament berth since 2017. What follows is a tilt with 13-2 Eastern View, the Region 4B Champ.