VirginiaPreps - Smithfield Vanquishes Grafton to Reach Class 4 State Semis

Smithfield Vanquishes Grafton to Reach Class 4 State Semis
Just days after Smithfield defeated Grafton on the hardwood, and only a day after Smithfield defeated Grafton for the Region 4A wrestling title, the two schools faced off with the Region 4A Boys Basketball Championship at stake. Coming with it, was a trip to the State Semifinals, where a home game would also hang in the balance.
Both teams put up a hefty fight, but when it was all said and done, Tristan Baker's 25 points for Theotis Porter's Smithfield squad proved too much for Grafton to overcome.
While each came out fighting tooth and nail, the Packers withstood the Clippers 55-48 for the program's first State Tournament berth since 2017. What follows is a tilt with 13-2 Eastern View, the Region 4B Champ.
