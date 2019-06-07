“I think (the year) went OK,” Slade told reporters. “I mean, it went pretty good, besides the injury. Other than the injury, I think it went pretty good.”

In another, though, an unspecified injury that kept him out of action for the Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan games in the middle third of the season was less to his liking.

Coming into his true freshman season as a Nittany Lion, running back Ricky Slade said he simply wanted to get on the field and play.

Certainly, Slade’s first goal was met.



Wanting to reach the field immediately, Slade did as much, earning six carries for 39 yards and a touchdown in his debut against Appalachian State.

Carries against Pitt, Kent State, and Illinois followed, Slade breaking out for 94 yards and two scores in a 10-carry blowout win against the Illini. Slade’s role diminished considerably due to an unspecified injury in the coming weeks, however, earning just one carry against Michigan State and not seeing the field for four weeks.

Admittedly humbled by his absence from the field, Slade said he grew a new appreciation for his place in the game moving forward.

“It was humbling because you never know when could be your last play ever,” said Slade. “I'm just thankful that I can come back out here and keep playing the game that I love.”

That appreciation extended beyond his injury, too.

Having to see his playing time behind starter Miles Sanders also taught Slade patience, he said. Finishing third on the team in carries with 45 for the season, Slade’s touches paled significantly compared to Sanders’ 220 attempts and another 170 for quarterback Trace McSorley.

Now, Slade intends to use that experience to his advantage.

“Sitting behind Miles taught me to be patient,” said Slade. “Just wait your turn, take every opportunity that they give you, and just run with it.”

Slade very much plans on doing so during the season ahead.

Emboldened by the opportunity to play alongside Journey Brown and a yet-to-be-named third back, Slade said he expects to be fresh at all times, which he is excited about.

Turning his attention inward, then, Slade has spent his time this offseason developing his knowledge of the game and preparedness for in-game action. No longer feeling nervous or overwhelmed by the grand stage of this level of college football, Slade said he is ready for what’s ahead.

“I’d say the mental aspect of the game. Knowing where I'm supposed to be, when I'm supposed to be. Looking at the signals and getting the play down without having to look again,” said Slade. “Just the little things like that.

“Coming into this year, I just want to be the best version of me that I possibly can. And whenever the season starts, I plan on getting over 1,000 yards. So those are the goals that I set for myself right now.”