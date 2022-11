L.C. Bird advanced to the Region 5C semifinals after grinding out Hermitage 23-15 Thursday night. Jaivon Williams, who missed five games this season, returned to the backfield this week and boy did he make an impact.

On Bird's first possession of the game, Williams lined up at quarterback and led his team down the field. Williams raced 31 yards to the end zone (Kick Hernandez) to put the Skyhawks out front 7-0.

The Panthers would tie the game on their ensuing possession when Corey Morton took the fake punt 48-yards to the house (Kick Megenity).