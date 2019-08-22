Innocent until proven guilty... it is outlined in Article 11 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. So for now Coach David Bedwell is innocent but this evening news broke that does not give one of the greatest coaches to come through the Richmond Region a good look.

Hermitage Coach David Bedwell Charged With Embezzlement

That was the headline capturing the attention of many across the region and state tonight on NBC12, WTVR6 and WRIC8.

Coach Bedwell stands accused of using money from LC Bird to purchase equipment for his new school, Hermitage. This all being done while he was still athletic director at Bird for who he coached from 2000-2016 and where he won three state titles.

At this time Henrico County is not commenting on the matter without having all the facts. That said, in the report from Lane Cassadonte of WTVR6 it is said that Coach Bedwell is on administrative leave currently.

We do not know at this time how long that leave will last for but it does raise a handful of questions as the story unfolds...

Will Bedwell be on the sidelines for the first game of the season next Friday? Will he be on the sidelines at all this season for the Panthers?

Who will be coaching Hermitage in his absence?

What kind of impact will this have on a Hermitage program that after the disaster of last season seemed poised to bounce back?

How does LC Bird tell the story of Bedwell given what he stands accused of?

What does this mean for his legacy within the region?

Will the VHSL get involved?

Could this hurt the Skyhawks program at all?

So many questions come to mind and more are sure to come as this story unfolds over the weeks and months ahead. Be sure to stay tuned for more developments with this story as they come to light and the ramifications of it all.

While it is bigger than football, it is a story that will have great impact in the history and story of football within the 804.