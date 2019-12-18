SIGNED: Virginia RB Tim Baldwin signs NLI with Indiana
Virginia running back and Indiana commit Tim Baldwin Tim Baldwin has signed his National Letter fo Intent with Indiana.
Virginia running back and Indiana commit Tim Baldwin Tim Baldwin has signed his National Letter fo Intent with Indiana on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Baldwin was one of the final additions to the class, as Indiana was unsure if it wanted to add a running back to the class until things shook out and leaned in favor of picking up a back like Baldwin.
Baldwin, who was committed to Michigan for less than a month in November, chose Indiana over South Carolina an dWest Virginia – two schools he had taken official visits to around the same time as his visit to Indiana on Dec. 6. Baldwin was one of three commitments on Dec. 8.
Indiana decided to add a running back to the class after Ivory Winters and Cole Gest both entered their names in the NCAA Transfer Portal, leaving just Stevie Scott, Sampson James, Ronnie Walker and walk-ons to man the backfield.
Baldwin told TheHoosier.com that his relationship with running backs coach Mike Hart is "amazing" and that even though Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer was named Fresno State's head coach on Tuesday, he wants to be at Indiana.
Baldwin broke out in 2019 with 1,604 yards and 28 touchdowns on 205 carries.
He will enroll early and be in Bloomington in January.
What It Means
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news