VirginiaPreps - Shaw's Takeaways: Big Shots Rock Hill Tip-Off

ROCK HILL, S.C. – When you are ranked the No. 34 prospect in the country, you are going to get your opponents' best game every time you are on the court. The Big Shots Rock Hill Tip-Off featured a proving ground of sorts for 2022 Rivals150 No. 34 Jazian Gortman, as he lined up in his semi-final match-up against No. 88 B.J. Edwards.

Gortman has exploded in the national rankings, going from unranked to to No. 34 overall. The ranking however has yet to parlay into offers. His current Power Five offers are Maryland, Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Providence. Gortman told us, “I am not sure why I am not getting any schools looking, I can’t control that. I try to take every game personally and come out and do something special.”

Gortman provided something special for everyone watching, as he finished with a game-high 31 points. Gortman has ridiculous craft off the bounce and his footwork gets him open looks in any situation. No matter who Bmaze Elite threw at him, no matter what double team they brought, Gortman was nothing short of spectacular. His 31 points included three threes, 6-of-7 at the free throw line and any number of mid-range jumpers and off hand finishes at the rim. The skill, the pop, the craft, the handle, it is all there.

Edwards has a final six of Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Florida, Georgia and Virginia Tech. He finished with a steady 12 points, and the win, in the game.