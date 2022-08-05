Several SW Virginia Schools with New Faces at the Helm

A new High School athletic season is upon us. Some schools started football practice on Thursday, July 28. Many other programs hit the football practice field Monday, August 1.

With any new school year, there will be some new faces at schools. In Southwest Virginia, there will be ten schools with new Head Football Coaches. Across the entire Commonwealth, there are at least 39 programs with new leaders at the helm.

Todd Tiller is the new man at Honaker High School. He comes to Honaker from Ridgeview High, where he lead the Wolfpack to the regional finals for the first time in school history.

Marion's new big whistle is Jack Ginn. Ginn has mostly been in college coaching and is an alum of Emory & Henry.

Dewayne Stanley will replace Tiller at Ridgeview and Darrell Taylor is the new Head Coach at Lebanon.

Greg Prater will be the main man at Northwood, and Bubba Edwards takes over at Castlewood High. In farther Southwest Virginia, Jason Mullins is the new lead of Central-Wise football, Tanner Hall at Thomas Walker, while Rye Cove will have Gary Collier as their new head football coach.

Prater finished last season as the interim Head Coach at Northwood. Mullins is starting his second stint at Central-Wise, and Taylor has been Head Coach at other schools, including from 2013-18 at Castlewood.

It should be an interesting season for those new head guys at their schools. One other final change will be at Pulaski County. The Cougars will have Cam Akers as their interim Head Coach, replacing Mark Dixon.

A former NFL player, Dixon stepped down due to some health reasons and is not expected to return to the Akers was on Dixon's staff last year after he had been Head Coach at Auburn High School.



The High School Football season is upon us. Good luck and best wishes to all!







*** See Full List of VA Head Football Coaching Changes for 2022 HERE! ***