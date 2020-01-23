Session 2 of 12th Annual VaPreps Classic Set for Saturday at Churchland!
Following a sell-out crowd for Session 1 of the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic on January 11, 2020 at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, we're back for Session 2 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Churchland High School in Portsmouh for more basketball action of the state's top teams and players.
A total of seven games will take place, beginning at 11 AM with the last game set for 9 PM.
“We’re excited about another great day of basketball,” says Event Coordinator Matthew Hatfield.
“The fans, players, coaches and teams make us really look forward to doing this event each year. We’ve had quite a few State Champions and even a few NBA players participate over the years, but combining our first session at Green Run and this one coming up at Churchland, this might be one of our best fields of talent and teams yet.”
Saturday's Lineup:
Info - What to Know:
Steward School won the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament in December. The Spartans feature one of the nation’s top prospects in the Class of 2021 in 7-footer Efton Reid, a five-star prospect who is ranked No. 14 in the ESPN60.
North Stafford features two-sport star Javon Swinton, who a season ago averaged 28 points per game. Swinton recently became the school’s all-time leading scorer and has signed to play College Football at Indiana.
Varina and L.C. Bird both have recently won Class 5 State Championships. Varina captured the crown in 2018, while Bird won it in 2017.
John Marshall has won two state titles (2014, 2018) under Head Coach Ty White. The Justices feature one of the state’s top freshmen in 6-foot-6 forward Dennis Parker Jr., who already holds offers from Rutgers and Ole Miss.
