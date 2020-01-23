Following a sell-out crowd for Session 1 of the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic on January 11, 2020 at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, we're back for Session 2 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Churchland High School in Portsmouh for more basketball action of the state's top teams and players.

A total of seven games will take place, beginning at 11 AM with the last game set for 9 PM.

“We’re excited about another great day of basketball,” says Event Coordinator Matthew Hatfield.

“The fans, players, coaches and teams make us really look forward to doing this event each year. We’ve had quite a few State Champions and even a few NBA players participate over the years, but combining our first session at Green Run and this one coming up at Churchland, this might be one of our best fields of talent and teams yet.”





*** Tickets are $10 at the door and $5 for kids ages 18 and under. You can save $2 by e-mailing tickets@matthewhatfield.com before Saturday. ***



