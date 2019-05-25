HARRISONBURG – The first game with his new team will come against his old one in the stadium he used to call home.

James Madison is adding former West Virginia wide receiver Dillon Spalding, a source confirmed late Saturday.

The Dukes open their 2019 season against the Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Aug. 31.

Spalding, a 6-foot-1, 215-pounder, redshirted this past fall in his only season at WVU, and has four seasons of eligibility left to play out at JMU. The South County (Lorton) product was a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and two-time All-Met selection by the Washington Post while he hauled in 196 catches for 3,470 yards and 53 touchdowns during his prep career.

Before choosing West Virginia, Spalding earned scholarship offers from 13 different schools including East Carolina, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

He’s the third transfer the Dukes have taken in the past two weeks, and the second one at the receiver position. Earlier this month, former Penn State receiver Brandon Polk, who has one year of eligibility remaining, announced he would join Madison.