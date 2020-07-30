SEC, Big Ten, & Big 12 teams pursuing 2023 OL Joshua Miller
Offensive tackle Joshua Miller has a bright future in front of him. The Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy standout has a number of offers already but still has a lot he wants to prove going into his sophomore season.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Texas A&M, Michigan State, and West Virginia kind of standout right now," Miller said. "I grew up watching those schools and their pump up videos and highlights. I just always loved those three teams.
"I went to West Virginia in March of this year," he said. "It was nice and they have a great facility. I met the head coach and he's a great guy. I loved the campus.
"I know Michigan State has a good program and they're building to be a greater program," said Miller. "I talk to coach Ron Burton. We're just getting to know each other.
"I haven't talked to Texas A&M as much as I could," he said. "I've always watched Texas A&M and I was a fan of Johnny Manziel growing up. He was a beast on the field and I enjoyed watching him and the team.
"I've been in touch with Virginia Tech and Penn State," said Miller. "I'm trying to build a bond with their coaches."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Miller is a big body that plays with an aggressive streak and has pretty good technique when pass blocking. He has a very good punch and plays with a lot of patience when pass blocking, which allows him to effectively neutralize the pass rush. As a run blocker, Miller does a good job holding his blocks if he keeps his hands on the defender. As he gets older he will shed a lot of the baby fat that he still carries and he will improve his conditioning and overall athleticism. Expect teams from around the country to come after Miller but his recruitment won't hit another gear until he shows most physical and technical development.