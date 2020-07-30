Offensive tackle Joshua Miller has a bright future in front of him. The Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy standout has a number of offers already but still has a lot he wants to prove going into his sophomore season.

"Texas A&M, Michigan State, and West Virginia kind of standout right now," Miller said. "I grew up watching those schools and their pump up videos and highlights. I just always loved those three teams.

"I went to West Virginia in March of this year," he said. "It was nice and they have a great facility. I met the head coach and he's a great guy. I loved the campus.

"I know Michigan State has a good program and they're building to be a greater program," said Miller. "I talk to coach Ron Burton. We're just getting to know each other.

"I haven't talked to Texas A&M as much as I could," he said. "I've always watched Texas A&M and I was a fan of Johnny Manziel growing up. He was a beast on the field and I enjoyed watching him and the team.

"I've been in touch with Virginia Tech and Penn State," said Miller. "I'm trying to build a bond with their coaches."