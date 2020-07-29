Offensive lineman Jacob Sacra was surprised when he got his first few offers. The Madison (Va.) Madison County standout broke his leg three games into his sophomore season but that didn't stop him from having success as a high school athlete. Sacra healed very quickly and went on to win the state wrestling championship in the 285-pound division.

"Tennessee and Boston College came out of nowhere a couple weeks ago," Sacra said. "I was pretty excited about that. I wasn't expecting it.

"I don't know too much about Tennessee," he said. "I know they were really good at one time and they're on the way back up. I talked to coach Osovet on the phone. I liked him. It was a pretty quick conversation.

"I really don't know anything about Boston College," said Sacra. "I haven't visited there or Tennessee.

"I've been to a couple games at Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia, and Liberty," he said. "I talk to those schools here and there. I've always liked North Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech

"I played three games last season and then broke his leg," Sacra said. "I'm back to 100-percent now. I was back for wrestling season. I won states at 285-pounds."