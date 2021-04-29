VirginiaPreps - Seating Capacity Limit Increased to 1000 for VHSL Football Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The total number of spectators allowed for VHSL sports played outdoors is 1,000. This expanded capacity limit will directly impact Saturday’s Virginia High School League Football Championships.

There will be a 1,000-ticket limit per site for state football championship games, with 500 allocated to each school. Any tickets not used by the school will go on sale to the general public at Noon, Friday, April 30, through the GoFan ticket portal https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL.

Spectators must continue to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times. Fans must maintain six feet of physical distance between spectators who are not Family members defined in Executive Order 72.