Courtland boys basketball coach Eric Davis has heard — and probably used — most of the adjectives one could think of to describe Khai Seargeant.

Floor general, unstoppable, calm, cool and collected are all apropos descriptors for the senior point guard, who's been front and center all season long for a Cougars team that's intent on claiming the program's first state championship since 2009. He averaged more than 19 points per game to lead his squad to the Battlefield District's regular-season title, then victimized Huguenot for 36 in last Friday's 86-78 Region 4B semifinal victory, which punched Courtland's ticket to the Class 4 state tournament for the second straight year.

Seargeant showed no signs of slowing down on Monday night, pumping in 35 points to help the host Cougars claim their first regional championship since 2010 with a 74-69 overtime win over Monacan.

Courtland (25-2) will next host Region 4A runner-up Woodrow Wilson (17-7) in the state quarterfinals at nearby Riverbend High School on Friday night. Monacan (20-5) will travel to Norfolk State University to face 4A champ King's Fork (22-3) the same day.

"He's just a special player," Davis said of Seargeant, who transferred to Courtland during the offseason after spending his first three years at nearby Massaponax. "When you get a special player, you create the spacing so he can create his own shots. We were just trying to clear it out for him and let him operate."

Seargeant operated on the Chiefs, and he did it with surgical precision.

After Monacan opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run that erased a 17-6 Cougars' lead and tied the score at 17-all with 5:48 to go until halftime, Seargeant responded by draining a pair of long 3-pointers from the right wing that tent-poled a 12-2 Courtland spurt over the period's final minutes.

Seargeant had 11 points when the Cougars led 29-24 at the break, but he was just getting started. He tallied seven more in the third stanza, including a buzzer-beating layup that restored Courtland's advantage to five, 46-41, heading into the final frame.