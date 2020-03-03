Seargeant takes command, leads Courtland to 4B title
Courtland boys basketball coach Eric Davis has heard — and probably used — most of the adjectives one could think of to describe Khai Seargeant.
Floor general, unstoppable, calm, cool and collected are all apropos descriptors for the senior point guard, who's been front and center all season long for a Cougars team that's intent on claiming the program's first state championship since 2009. He averaged more than 19 points per game to lead his squad to the Battlefield District's regular-season title, then victimized Huguenot for 36 in last Friday's 86-78 Region 4B semifinal victory, which punched Courtland's ticket to the Class 4 state tournament for the second straight year.
Seargeant showed no signs of slowing down on Monday night, pumping in 35 points to help the host Cougars claim their first regional championship since 2010 with a 74-69 overtime win over Monacan.
Courtland (25-2) will next host Region 4A runner-up Woodrow Wilson (17-7) in the state quarterfinals at nearby Riverbend High School on Friday night. Monacan (20-5) will travel to Norfolk State University to face 4A champ King's Fork (22-3) the same day.
"He's just a special player," Davis said of Seargeant, who transferred to Courtland during the offseason after spending his first three years at nearby Massaponax. "When you get a special player, you create the spacing so he can create his own shots. We were just trying to clear it out for him and let him operate."
Seargeant operated on the Chiefs, and he did it with surgical precision.
After Monacan opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run that erased a 17-6 Cougars' lead and tied the score at 17-all with 5:48 to go until halftime, Seargeant responded by draining a pair of long 3-pointers from the right wing that tent-poled a 12-2 Courtland spurt over the period's final minutes.
Seargeant had 11 points when the Cougars led 29-24 at the break, but he was just getting started. He tallied seven more in the third stanza, including a buzzer-beating layup that restored Courtland's advantage to five, 46-41, heading into the final frame.
With the Chiefs trying to claw their way back in the contest's final minutes, Seargeant practically kept them at bay by himself. He scored 15 fourth-quarter points, with 11 of those coming in the final 2:05.
"I like to play in big games," Seargeant said. "Big games bring out the real me, which is a nitty-gritty, get-down-and-do-the-dirty-work-if-I-got-to [player]. If I've got to score 30, I'll score 30. If I've got to go get rebounds, I'll do that too. I'll do anything for a win."
Still, Seargeant's monster effort could've gone for naught. With the Cougars leading 65-62, he accidentally stepped on the end line during an inbounds play, giving Monacan the ball back with 14.6 seconds to go in regulation.
The Chiefs took full advantage of Seargeant's gaffe, as senior guard Jaxon Callaham connected on a deep 3 from the left wing with nine seconds remaining that sent the game into overtime.
"We set the play up so that I could curl around [a screen], catch and shoot," said Callaham, who also made a 3 that pulled his team within 60-55 just a minute earlier. "I had it in the bag; I was confident in shooting it."
Unfortunately for Monacan, Callaham's clutch shot was the last bit of good fortune it had left. The Chiefs went 0-for-7 from the field in the extra period, and a combined 7-for-12 performance by Seargeant, Zane Fox and Corey John at the free throw line sank their region title hopes.
Fox was Courtland's other double-figure scorer on the night, finishing with 11 points.
"It was just a tough environment," Monacan head coach R.J. Spelsberg said of the Cougars' packed, raucous gym. "We fought hard, but Courtland's a great team and Seargeant's a great player."
Cliff Robinson paced the Chiefs with 14 points, Callaham tallied 13, Diel Lacks had 12, and Walker Posey and Jamais Werts each chipped in 11.
Davis credited his squad's ability to quickly refocus itself after Callaham's shot as the deciding factor in its coming out on top.
"During that break after [Callaham] hit the shot, I said, 'We've got to get back to doing what we're supposed to for four minutes,'" Davis said of the Cougars' approach to the overtime session. "They came out and executed [afterward], and you've got to give our kids the credit."
Monacan 6 18 17 24 4 — 69
Courtland 15 14 17 16 9 — 74
Monacan (20-5): Jaxon Callaham 13, Cliff Robinson 14, Sam Wittenbraker 2, Diel Lacks 12, Walker Posey 11, Isaiah Harris 6, Jay Werts 11. Totals: 21 20-27 69.
Courtland (25-2): Xander Alston 8, Robert Harvey 2, Brandon Hilliard 5, Khai Seargeant 35, Kristion Plummer 6, Darren Green 0, Zane Fox 11, Corey John 7. Totals: 21 24-33 74.
3-pointers: Monacan 7 (Callaham 3, Posey 2, Werts 2). Courtland 8 (Alston 2, Seargeant 2, Plummer 2, Hilliard, Fox).