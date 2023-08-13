VirginiaPreps.com was on hand in Virginia Beach for a preseason scrimmage on Thursday, August 10, 2023 between the Salem Sun Devils and Phoebus Phantoms, winners of the last two Class 3 State Championships in Lynchburg at Liberty University. Below, you can check out Video Interviews with the two coaches - Jeremy Blunt from Phoebus and Mark Hall III from Salem - as well as a link to a Photo Gallery.

** Photo Album via Flickr of Phoebus/Salem Here ** Special Thanks to Videographer James Timmons



Video Interview with Phoebus Coach Jeremy Blunt:

Phoebus Head Football Coach Jeremy Blunt of the reigning two-time State Champion Phantoms chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's preseason scrimmage in Virginia Beach against the Salem Sun Devils on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The two teams exchanged a series of 10 plays each and then went into game situation for three periods. Unofficially, the score was in favor of the Phantoms by a count of 34-0. Keyontae Gray and newcomer Paul Stephen Davis, a transfer from Woodside, were among those who found the end zone during the scrimmage. Defensively, linebacker Brenden Thompson, Maryland commit Anthony Reddick and ODU commit Trevion Stevenson led a stout effort in keeping the number of positive gains for the Sun Devils to a minimum. Phoebus will take on Maury - who has played in the last two Class 5 State Championship games - at Powhatan Field on Thursday, August 17, 2023 before their season opener in Chesapeake at Oscar Smith on Friday, September 1, 2023. The Phantoms move up from Class 3 to Class 4 this year and will compete in Region A.



Video Interview with Salem Coach Mark Hall III: