Gray Narrows List

Rivals 4-star Darius Gray, one of the top recruits in Virginia, has narrowed his list of 40+ offers down to 12 schools.

The schools that made the final cut are among the teams the are in the Top 10 NCAA football rankings including Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, and Tennessee. Michigan, LSU, Clemson and South Carolina made the cut as well as did the two top Virginia Schools Virginia Tech and Virginia.



