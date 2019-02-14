The King’s Fork Bulldogs rose to new heights in three seasons under Scottie Littles as the Head Football Coach. King’s Fork made the postseason each year and achieved many firsts, including when they became the first Southeastern District program in 11 years to beat Southeastern District powerhouse Oscar Smith.

Littles won’t be returning in 2019 for a fourth season at the helm. On Thursday, he met with team members to let them know he’s stepping down and heading back to Florida to serve as Head Football Coach at Palm Beach Central. Before returning to Virginia - where he played in three State Championship games at Landstown High in Virginia Beach - he coached in the Sunshine State.

“It was absolutely the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make. We built something here and I’m so proud of that, but this was strictly a decision for my family. My wife is from Florida and it’s an opportunity for me to get us back there and put some roots down where we think is best for our future as well as kids,” Littles told VirginiaPreps.com

“I truly loved my time at King’s Fork. The kids are hungry, talented and passionate. The assistant coaches were top-notch, grade-A. I can’t say enough how much I love and respect Anthony Joffrion, Nick Kepa, Laray Kindred, Mason Williams, Pete Gale, Carl Turner, Casey Turner, Leo Eley and the list goes on and on. My job has never been stressful because of them. This administration is one of the best I’ve ever been around. Dr. [Ronald] Leigh, our Principal, has made this the most wonderful job that anyone could ask for, and whoever is the next man in line is stepping into an amazing situation.”

Littles, 29, compiled an overall record of 21-15 during his time at King’s Fork. This past season's squad went 6-6 overall, falling 42-0 in the second round of the Region 4A playoffs to Lake Taylor, the Class 4 runner-up.

At Palm Beach Central, Littles replaces Tino Lerulli, who departed in January for a job in Georgia. The program consistently wins double-digit games and produces multiple scholarship caliber players on an annual basis.

“They’re extremely talented, have a great administration and a terrific fan base. It’s a blessing that I’m in this position, and I think what I’ve learned at King’s Fork helped prepare me for what’s ahead,” Littles commented.

“I can’t wait to get down there and meet those kids and get to work. We’ve got spring ball down there. Just like when we were at King’s Fork, it’s a group of kids that are invested to get to the next level and have an experience that’ll last a lifetime.”



