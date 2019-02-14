Scottie Littles Leaves King's Fork for Florida Gig
The King’s Fork Bulldogs rose to new heights in three seasons under Scottie Littles as the Head Football Coach. King’s Fork made the postseason each year and achieved many firsts, including when they became the first Southeastern District program in 11 years to beat Southeastern District powerhouse Oscar Smith.
Littles won’t be returning in 2019 for a fourth season at the helm. On Thursday, he met with team members to let them know he’s stepping down and heading back to Florida to serve as Head Football Coach at Palm Beach Central. Before returning to Virginia - where he played in three State Championship games at Landstown High in Virginia Beach - he coached in the Sunshine State.
“It was absolutely the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make. We built something here and I’m so proud of that, but this was strictly a decision for my family. My wife is from Florida and it’s an opportunity for me to get us back there and put some roots down where we think is best for our future as well as kids,” Littles told VirginiaPreps.com
“I truly loved my time at King’s Fork. The kids are hungry, talented and passionate. The assistant coaches were top-notch, grade-A. I can’t say enough how much I love and respect Anthony Joffrion, Nick Kepa, Laray Kindred, Mason Williams, Pete Gale, Carl Turner, Casey Turner, Leo Eley and the list goes on and on. My job has never been stressful because of them. This administration is one of the best I’ve ever been around. Dr. [Ronald] Leigh, our Principal, has made this the most wonderful job that anyone could ask for, and whoever is the next man in line is stepping into an amazing situation.”
Littles, 29, compiled an overall record of 21-15 during his time at King’s Fork. This past season's squad went 6-6 overall, falling 42-0 in the second round of the Region 4A playoffs to Lake Taylor, the Class 4 runner-up.
At Palm Beach Central, Littles replaces Tino Lerulli, who departed in January for a job in Georgia. The program consistently wins double-digit games and produces multiple scholarship caliber players on an annual basis.
“They’re extremely talented, have a great administration and a terrific fan base. It’s a blessing that I’m in this position, and I think what I’ve learned at King’s Fork helped prepare me for what’s ahead,” Littles commented.
“I can’t wait to get down there and meet those kids and get to work. We’ve got spring ball down there. Just like when we were at King’s Fork, it’s a group of kids that are invested to get to the next level and have an experience that’ll last a lifetime.”
Snapping the 99-game Southeastern District winning streak of Oscar Smith in the 2017 regular season finale on their way to an 11-2 finish and appearance in the Region 4A Championship game will undoubtedly be the way most remember Littles’ tenure at King’s Fork. However, it goes beyond the victories on the field for him.
"There's no one moment that I would say is my proudest or the highlight. Beating Oscar Smith, that was an incredible night and a great time for our community. But what excites me is seeing these kids that get to sign scholarships.
“It’s tough to walk away from that because I feel like Suffolk is home. A lot of people don’t put the respect that Suffolk deserves when it comes to football, but I think we’ve kind of changed that mindset that there are football players in Suffolk, too. I’m excited for the kids because there’s so much talent in the program. The sky is the limit. I’m sad to leave it, but I also take solace in the fact that we helped lay the foundation and I can sleep at night because I know I’m doing what’s best for my family.”
“There’s no one moment that I would say is the highlight. Beating Oscar Smith, that was an amazing night and a great time for our community. But what excites me is seeing these kids that get to sign scholarships and even the ones going on beyond that to make an impact in life. Take for example Peyton Fallen, who was a starter on our offensive line the year at 11-2. He’s an engineer major at Virginia Tech and doesn’t even play football. He calls me all the time and says, ‘Coach, I’m just trying to pound this rock.’ That was our slogan at King’s Fork," Littles went on to say.
“It’s the relationships that we’ve made with the kids, the parents and the community. They’ve always accepted my wife and me. It’s tough to walk away from that because I feel like Suffolk is home. A lot of people don’t put the respect that Suffolk deserves when it comes to football, but I think we’ve kind of changed that mindset that there are football players in Suffolk, too."
Informing his players of the news of his departure was no easy task, Littles said. In some ways, it was harder than the game-planning.
“There was nothing, but tears. We’re talking about teenage kids that are emotional understanding the decision because of the relationships and love that were put into this program," Littles added.
"We’ve taken a school that was predominantly a basketball school and turned it into a respectable name when it comes to football. I have no doubt that whoever gets this job and whichever direction they go, they’re going to continue to build that. We laid the bricks and now somebody’s going to come in and build a house. I’m excited for the kids because there’s so much talent in the program and the sky is the limit. I’m sad to leave it, but I also take solace in the fact that we helped build the foundation and I can sleep at night knowing I’m doing what’s best for my family.”
