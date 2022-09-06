Salem High School in Virginia Beach has announced that Mark Hall III has been elevated from assistant coach to interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.

Earlier this month, Marcus Johnson-Williams accepted the job as Athletic Director at Denbigh High School in Newport News, relinquishing his duties as Head Football Coach of a Sun Devils team that has gone 10-3 overall under his direction, including 2-0 this season.

Hall, 28, played College Football at the University of Virginia from 2013-16 as an outside linebacker and defensive end.

"I'm very grateful and honored for this opportunity as interim Head Coach at Salem High School. It means everything to make a difference for the kids and to see us continue to have a winning season," Hall told VirginiaPreps.com.

"With all new opportunities comes new challenges, but I thrive off of adversity. I have a great supporting coaching staff and a talented group of kids, so I'm excited to see where Salem can go from here."

At Green Run, Hall was a standout in both football and basketball for the Stallions, earning Virginia Beach Male Athlete of the Year and Tidewater Male Athlete of the Year in 2012.

During his senior campaign with the Stallions, Hall posted 58 tackles, 16 sacks and two blocked kicks on the gridiron to go with 368 receiving yards to garner All-Beach District recognition. On the hardwood, he averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds per game with 22 double-doubles to earn Beach District Player of the Year as well as 1st Team All-Eastern Region honors. His 1029 points scored were second most in school history and currently stands fifth all-time at Green Run.

While at UVA, Hall earned his Bachelors and Masters degree in education. He currently serves as a Student Support Specialist for Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

"Coach Hall comes with great experience in football and a passion for education," Salem High Principal Leeane Turnbull-Pallette stated in a release to families when sharing the news on September 6th. "We are excited and looking forward to a great season with Coach Hall."

Prior to coming to Salem, Hall had been an assistant at his alma mater, Green Run, when the Stallions achieved their first regional title following an undefeated regular season in 2021. He also had served as Head Coach at Larkspur Middle School.

Hall hails from an athletic family. His brother, Devon, starred at UVA in basketball and was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devon currently is playing pro ball overseas. Additionally, his father, Mark II, has coached the Cape Henry basketball team to more than 200 victories and several Championships.

Salem opened its 2022 season with a 15-8 victory at Bayside before posting a running clock win by a 56-7 count at home over Ocean Lakes last Friday. They're currently on their bye week before hosting Tallwood (0-1) on September 16th.

The Sun Devils are 219-142 all-time with 17 playoff appearances in 33 seasons. That includes 12 consecutive postseason trips dating back to 2010.



