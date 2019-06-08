Salem's Amorie Morrison Commits to ODU
From when he arrived at Salem High School in Virginia Beach as a ninth grader, Amorie Morrison always had the look of a prospect with serious promise. Then 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, he was already bigg...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news