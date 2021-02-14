VirginiaPreps - Salem High Grad Burden Joining Locksley's Staff at Maryland

After a year removed from College Football, G.A.M.E Academy founder Zohn Burden, previously a top-level recruiter at Virginia Tech, is set to join Mike Locksley's staff at the University of Maryland, sources confirmed to VirginiaPreps.com on Sunday evening.

Burden, who has been instrumental in the '757' area code during the COVID-19 pandemic with his Guiding Athletes Through Mentoring and Education program, focused on trying to help kids obtain scholarship without a football season during the 2020 calendar year. His presence looks to be a huge boost to Maryland's recruiting efforts in trying to pry talent away from the Tidewater region, particularly the highly regarded prospects that in-state programs Virginia and Virginia Tech may have their eyes on, as well as other regional schools. In recent years, UVA and Virginia Tech has not landed nearly as many prospects from the Hampton Roads area, leaving the door ajar for other programs in the ACC and outside to make an impact. Lately, North Carolina has invaded the Commonwealth for some of the best talent.

In 2019, Burden was named the top recruiter at Tech, leading all coaches with six commits, including three four-star commits after joining the Hokies in 2015 when he left Old Dominion for Blacksburg. At ODU from 2012-14, he groomed 1000-yard wideouts such as Nick Mayers, Larry Pinkard, Antonio Vaughan and Zach Pascal, now of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. Burden's connections to the fertile recruiting ground that is the 757, coupled with Maryland's early offering of underclass prospects, could be a match made in heaven for the Terps as it looks to not only invade Hampton Roads, but further strengthen their roster to compete with the best in the Big Ten.

The Terrapins Class of 2021 haul only included one player from the Commonwealth, wide receiver Tai Felton of Stone Bridge. In fact, heir 2020 class included no recruits from Virginia. The last time Maryland signed a player from the 757 was in 2018 when Princess Anne wideout Darryl Jones from Virginia Beach, Western Branch DT Jalen Alexander of Chesapeake, and Catholic QB Tyler DeSue of Virginia Beach all inked with the Terps.