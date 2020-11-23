Rutgers, Virginia 2022 RB Bryce Duke building strong relationship
The Scarlet Knights have built an intriguing short list of running back targets in the 2022 cycle and Tuscarora (VA) product Bryce Duke is one of the newer names on it.The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder ea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news