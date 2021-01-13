Rutgers Football received some good news on Wednesday night as former UNC cornerback Patrice Rene will transfer to Rutgers, according to a report from Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel. Not too long after Thamel broke the news on the commitment, Rene put out a video talks about his decision to leave North Carolina and thanking the Tar Heels coaching staff. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

"First and foremost, I'd like to take this opportunity to give a big shoutout to Tarheel Nation," Rene said in a video on Twitter. "You guys have embraced me since the day I stepped foot on campus and I can not thank you guys enough for the love and support that you have shown me throughout the years. You have made me my time here at Carolina so memorable and unforgettable and I'm so thankful for you guys. I also want to give a special shoutout to coach (Larry) Fedora and (Gene) Chizik, without guys I wouldn't even be in this position. So thank you for taking a chance on a small town kid from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and giving me an opportunity to attend such a prestigious university as UNC. "I also want to give a special thank you for coach (Mack) Brown and Ms. Sally Brown for everything that you guys have done for this program. From when it started off for me back in 2016 until now, it's been a complete 180 and it's all thanks to you guys. Also thank you coach Brown for all the lessons that you have taught me, I will take those for the rest of my life and definitely cherish them. I also want to give a special shoutout to coach (Jay) Bateman, coach (Dre) Bly and to the entire defensive staff at Carolina right now, it's been a fun two years with you guys and the program is in great hands, I can't wait to see wall the success you are going to have and all the great things you guys are going to accomplish. Big special shoutout to all my teammates that I had throughout the years, to all my boys, I love y'all man and you know that comes from the heart. Thank you for all the memories, the laughs and everything that we have been able to share together. Shoutout to all my Rude Boyz, y'all know what we do and what we stand on, I know I'm leaving it in good hands. I know what you boys are about to do in those next coming years. A quick special thank you to all the support staff, strength staff, strength staff, nutrition staff and the medical staff at UNC. You guys have been there for me the entire process and I can not thank you enough for all the blessings and help that you have provided me.

As a recruit, Rene originally committed to Rutgers back in August of 2015 but eventually ended up decommitting a few months later in January 2016 before signing with North Carolina in February. He also had a quick mention about that chapter in his life before going to talk about his decision to once again chose the Scarlet Knights. "With that being said, it's time for me to find a new home and start a new chapter in my life and what better place to do that than Rutgers University," said Rene. "For those of you that don't know I was originally committed to Rutgers coming out of high school, but things happen for a reason and I'm definitely blessed to be in the position that I am in today. Regardless I want to give a special thank you to Scarlet Nation and Chop Nation, you guys are my new home and I know you guys will embrace me with everything you guys have and I'm thankful for that. Thank you to coach (Greg) Schiano, coach (Fran) Brown, coach (Bob) Fraser and the entire Rutgers staff for welcoming me with open arms. I can't wait to get to Jersey and start this new chapter and get to work. You guys will get my best from me, my all and I'm ready to go. Let's go Chop Nation."