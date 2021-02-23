VirginiaPreps - Rural Retreat Notches First Win Over Fort Chiswell Since 2015

The Fort Chiswell Pioneers hosted their county neighbors, the Rural Retreat Indians for their home opener, in Max Meadows on Monday night. Not just any ordinary Monday night, of course. This was one in the month of February as the VHSL pushed Fall Sports - including football - to take place into the spring due to COVID-19.

Rural Retreat took advantage of miscues by the Fort Chiswell to double up the their hosts, 12-6. The victory marked the first by the Indians in the head-to-head matchups since blanking Fort Chis 27-0 back in 2015. In fact, Rural Retreat now leads the all-time series 36-27-1.

Rural Retreat scored late in the fourth quarter on an eight-yard pass from Wyatt Sage to Jacob Crouse in the corner of the end zone. It was just the Indians' sixth pass attempt of the game and third completion. The Indians scored late in the second period to tie the contest on an off-tackle 75-yard dash from Gatlin Hight.

Fort Chiswell had gone up early in the first period when senior Ezra Varney rushed in from nine yards out, but the extra point was wide right.

The Pioneers won on the stat sheet for total yards, and first downs, but had difficulty inside the Rural Retreat 15-yard line, where two drives stalled out. Varney led the Pioneers with 87 yards rushing on 15 carries. QB Dylan Bailey had 15 rushes for 78 yards.

The Indians' Hight finished with 145 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. Lucas Brewer carried the pigskin nine times for 36 yards. Sage had three completions on six attempts for 18 yards from the QB spot. While his numbers may seem miniscule, he came through with the winning throw when it counted.



